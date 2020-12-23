back

3 Times Modi Brought The Laughs To Parliament

Watch PM Modi cause Lok Sabha MPs to split their sides, in laughter. 😀

23/12/2020 2:57 PM
  • 301.5K
  • 234

202 comments

  • Mohideen A.
    12 hours

    He could be nominated for best comedian that would fit him way better.

  • Tanaji B.
    a day

    Dil hai Dil hai Dil hai Aor Dil hai Jeetne Wala kaam ek wahi kartA hai Jo apna hai Aor ek rakh ke letu. Ab o tumahara , mera bhav Merko malum Zindabad hai Hamesha Hindustan bhav bhi kamzoor hai bath Karne Mei Zara ek jagha dek lots Bhav jab Tak hai Sab zinda hai Rakh lo Warna aisa na ho Ki lash pade rahe aor China hindutva ko maar Jaye. IsI ki maa ki dua mere sath hai , ok worker of modiji Find out give in the name of God A gift to my brother Still now

  • Bils B.
    a day

    Mitroooooooo, maiii phekne wala hu.

  • Jacob J.
    a day

    Modi ji has a bright future not as indian prime minister but as a good speaker who is able to convice others.

  • Harish N.
    2 days

    I'm little sceptical about your followers especially for this upload.. but they never failed me.. 😂😂😂.. keep spreading the hatred 👍🏻

  • Sandeep B.
    2 days

    Chutiya banane line

  • Ajit H.
    3 days

    Great talks, just hope will spend more time in the new parliament

  • Jafaith G.
    3 days

    Modi is the worst PM of democratic India.... I prefer Congress... They are not the best political party of India but they value secularism and diversity .. but for BJP if you are not Hindu you don't have plac in India.. but they wanna take our home our money our status.. our religion with them.... If they wanna make india a Hindu nation they can exclude us from India we will be more than happy...

  • Abdul H.
    3 days

    🤧

  • Anandha K.
    3 days

    Wasting time

  • ਬਾਬੇ ਦ.
    4 days

    Nakur ambani ka

  • Dinesh K.
    4 days

    Yes

  • Louis P.
    4 days

    Everything may not be a satire when people laugh.

  • James T.
    4 days

    hopeless guys eating away tax money

  • Swati T.
    4 days

    Es Modi ke shakal Dekho skin ka colour deko , features Dekho,baat karne ja tareka ,body language, Ab new wale darde wale Modi ko Dekho,jameen asman ka Antar hai, Kuch to hai Dal me Kala Kala, kea ambane adane aw poocho

  • Mohd A.
    4 days

    Comedian .

  • Jidhin J.
    4 days

    easier said than done?

  • Shan
    4 days

    Wow soo cute 😍😍. Economy is fucked, country is in deep recession. Yet modiji got time to chill.

  • Mohammad F.
    4 days

    Best story teller😂

  • Ranjit U.
    4 days

    Indian parliament has become a comedy platform?

