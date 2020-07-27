back
377 Lawyers Bat For Same-Sex Marriage
In 2018, they helped decriminalise homosexuality in India, and even came out as a couple. Now they have taken up a new challenge. Special thanks to The Oxford Union.
07/27/2020 5:27 AM
- 240.7k
- 3.9k
- 110
- 2:22
84 comments
Emigio A.08/02/2020 18:45
Passing law is not enough if the society we live in is still backward. So much hatred in the comments section. Imagine life of a closet homosexual if he opens up to society.
Zahid R.08/02/2020 08:45
It’s not secular country it’s run by rss racist party India is country where rape took place more any where in the world India is country till today some places where women get killed because there husband died India is country if some one husband passed away she can’t get married again ,India is country where people call cow mother bull father Where people drink cow urine they think it’s holly
Jyothi M.08/02/2020 03:35
Thanks for sharing your thoughts and insight into your life. I am not here to judge you nor anything..but to accept you both as human beings looking for love and life.
Purabi P.08/02/2020 03:13
https://youtu.be/GOniPhuyXeY Destroying the future
Purabi P.08/02/2020 02:56
You want to live your life as you wish then do understand your children also want to be heard. https://youtu.be/tgE3juldK-4
Purabi P.08/02/2020 02:53
These young people acting out of only sexual desires but they are not thinking how it affects others. Children themselves who lived in such families are coming out to oppose it. https://youtu.be/V73Y1HsDKWs
Lita W.08/01/2020 15:02
What are they up to....? Legalising gay marriage in india and it is ok for the govt. But being a christian in that same country is a crime. They get killed in the open and no one cares.
Nihal C.08/01/2020 07:52
section 377 Lawyers
Swati S.07/31/2020 19:12
Where can I see the full video
Lalit A.07/31/2020 16:38
I salute
Richa M.07/31/2020 08:02
Loved it!
Priya G.07/31/2020 06:54
Well said mam in India most of People don’t about lgbt community, I am part of lgbt community so what I am proud to be what I am don’t need tag to live in society
Mohammad A.07/30/2020 20:21
India is no more cequler country.. soo sad to say it ... congratulations modi ji... 😔
Aishwarya S.07/30/2020 19:34
God may have made Adam - Adam, Eve-Eve for birth control. Nature knows best.
Sharma G.07/30/2020 19:21
I believe everyone should be given the freedom of choice, freedom to choose whom ever they want to be with. Live n let live. ♥️♥️♥️
Sushara K.07/30/2020 17:18
Homosexuality is illegal
Yangchen T.07/30/2020 17:15
Speaker is so careful about words and language they speaking. They are addressing the deep truth & putting it across so intelligently in a nice respectful way so that they don’t hurt emotional Indian culture oriented people and making sure they send a core message on relationships & taboos about same sex marriage. Smart speech 👍 India is changing & evolving as time passes by. I wish everybody (both women & men) in India gets a right to choose any partner or not to chose partner to live unmarried.
Sariful I.07/30/2020 09:16
End time is near...
Yachna V.07/30/2020 03:31
Live and let live... As simple as that. Live ur life the way you want and let others live their lives according to them unless they are not harming anyone, it's their personal choice. Who are we to judge..
Alex V.07/29/2020 18:33
Nonsense . Now India is following the western culture .At the current Indian situation people don’t have bed , hospitals nor even have the medication . Patients are coming to hospital then going to next they also declining in the mean time patients are dying .One side China other side Pakistan . Plus every state has internal problem . People have no food , shelter , Job ,medication Ect . Worry and fix those things first .