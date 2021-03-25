4 Bizarre Election Campaigns From Tamil Nadu

Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
Mohammed J.3 days
Our Country is full of Brainless, useless , idotic Morons...fooling the bigger idiotic Morons for votes
Julfiq H.4 days
I always wonder, if politics is service then why salary ok if it is a job then why not a qualification test..
Jatin S.4 days
Yeh to inko bhi pata hai ki jo work kar rahe hai hum ko election ke jit ne tak karna hai. Is se itna to prove ho jata hai ki India may public ka Netaji chun ne ki soch kit ni 3rd class hai ki yeh log soch te hai ki hum bahut aasani se public ko ullu bana sakte hai.
Abdul T.4 days
A small step he took was his biggest lead to gain something from it. Now he successfully getting it 😁😉
Vishal P.4 days
Dosa good idea
Saurabh U.5 days
mind it!!!
Gewan D.5 days
Politicians will do anything to get in power and when they get there they forget about the people
Shajahan S.5 days
old games..
David D.5 days
They will do these kind of drama Until election day. Post that they will behave like an alien. Remember How Edapadi palani swamy crawled on the floor and touched the villainous Sasikala and today he acts like a big boss
Asif D.5 days
Chinna thala 😂
Siddappa M.6 days
what a drama
Gopalakrishnan L.6 days
Good actor are there in Tamilnadu. People also love their acting.
Nishi M.6 days
Ask brahmin candidates to wash the clothes of lower caste people
Sammit R.6 days
😂
Muhammad A.6 days
It’s time for a change in the state...
Dhyan R.6 days
Maka ...b ch. Tho
Gaurav P.6 days
😂
Aby G.6 days
deep make sure to vote to this dude😂
Jayanthi K.6 days
just for vote
Ambi N.6 days
Dirty rotten scoundrels