4 Bizarre Election Campaigns From Tamil Nadu

Tired of doing laundry? Call your local political party candidate for help.

25/03/2021 1:27 PM
122 comments

  • Mohammed J.
    3 days

    Our Country is full of Brainless, useless , idotic Morons...fooling the bigger idiotic Morons for votes

  • Julfiq H.
    4 days

    I always wonder, if politics is service then why salary ok if it is a job then why not a qualification test..

  • Jatin S.
    4 days

    Yeh to inko bhi pata hai ki jo work kar rahe hai hum ko election ke jit ne tak karna hai. Is se itna to prove ho jata hai ki India may public ka Netaji chun ne ki soch kit ni 3rd class hai ki yeh log soch te hai ki hum bahut aasani se public ko ullu bana sakte hai.

  • Abdul T.
    4 days

    A small step he took was his biggest lead to gain something from it. Now he successfully getting it 😁😉

  • Vishal P.
    4 days

    Dosa good idea

  • Saurabh U.
    5 days

    mind it!!!

  • Gewan D.
    5 days

    Politicians will do anything to get in power and when they get there they forget about the people

  • Shajahan S.
    5 days

    old games..

  • David D.
    5 days

    They will do these kind of drama Until election day. Post that they will behave like an alien. Remember How Edapadi palani swamy crawled on the floor and touched the villainous Sasikala and today he acts like a big boss

  • Asif D.
    5 days

    Chinna thala 😂

  • Siddappa M.
    6 days

    what a drama

  • Gopalakrishnan L.
    6 days

    Good actor are there in Tamilnadu. People also love their acting.

  • Nishi M.
    6 days

    Ask brahmin candidates to wash the clothes of lower caste people

  • Sammit R.
    6 days

    😂

  • Muhammad A.
    6 days

    It’s time for a change in the state...

  • Dhyan R.
    6 days

    Maka ...b ch. Tho

  • Gaurav P.
    6 days

    😂

  • Aby G.
    6 days

    deep make sure to vote to this dude😂

  • Jayanthi K.
    6 days

    just for vote

  • Ambi N.
    6 days

    Dirty rotten scoundrels

