4 Speeches That Shook The Parliament in 2021

To me, Mohua Moitra, without any visible contribution to the society, any knowledge of what is happening/not happening in the nation, assuming that the rest of the country also clueless as her starts bombarding the parliament with screaming, shouting, trying to intimidate others all this looks like an arena. To me, she appears like an English speaking Majdoor Union leader, jahan bas larynx ka hi kamal hai!!😂😂👍👍
When is the country going to be rid of this no it.all without knowing anything?
Appointments and promotions in higher judiciary are made along extremely strict guidelines present in the constitution not some arbitrary whim of anyone. There are specific voting procedures, vetoes and room for counter argument both in favour and against each candidates. The NJAC (2014) attempted to further democratize it by inserting legislative influence into the higher judicial appointment process but was struck down by the Supreme Court citing unconstitutionality due to hampering the separation of power which of course is a "Basic Structure" feature of the Indian constitution (Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala,1973). Diversity is overrated.
It means you are blowing a horn in deaf ears hon.members. there won't be a reply not even a respond.
As long as those Hindi belt supports is accumulated together nothing will be change in this country..
So Pity of us Indians 😢
Do corruption and shout in Parliament. Brut model of democracy.
Please don't read written scripts✌🏻
With that logic the entire world was under emergency. Even US, European countries had to declare emergency.
What a shameful debate by opposition party.
These fools did not saw the global economy fall. All they can do is bark and bark.
👍
i don't know what they did in 70 years but i see inflation from 2014. I see religious conflict. I don't see secularism i see fascism. I see poor are hungry but i see statue as a part of development. I see unemployment but government is building new parliament. I see cow have more rights than minorities. I don't blame government cause general public is enjoying when they see minorities in pain. People become sadist.
Wow idiot दर्द में हो
Ye Indian parliament hai please Hindi mai baat kijiye humare desh k pm or kuch CM 10th tak bhi nahi padhe hai..
All these Corrupt and Fu(kall speaking one side Truth and Spreading False information sold out Mtrfkrs
Brut is congress supporter this clearly shows.🤣🤣🤣
Burnol do brut ko
worst
🤔
❤
Long live modi ji..
Congress parted india to pakistan.gandhi desrmerve to die he is not a great man.
Rss♥️
Congress ruled state mein ye sab kyun nahi hai
Wow
