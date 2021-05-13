back

4 Types Of Weddings During The Covid-19 Pandemic

While some couples took their wedding vows online, some ended up in jail for violating norms. Here are different kind of weddings that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to Deekad Studios for the footage.

13/05/2021 4:27 PM
  • 32.1K
  • 11

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:25

    4 Types Of Weddings During The Covid-19 Pandemic

  2. 2:25

    Cow Dung Vs. Corona? Seriously?

  3. 3:00

    Two Exercises To Help You Increase Lung Capacity

  4. 7:53

    This Family’s Covid Story Will Leave You In Tears

  5. 3:59

    Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

  6. 1:28

    What Happens When Pet Parents Get Covid-19?

7 comments

  • Shivani
    2 hours

    technology rocks 😬

  • Ritomita G.
    3 hours

    Entire world is suffering and these buggers are getting married.I mean when will ppl start having some sense!

  • Mary C.
    18 hours

    Say hi I will teach you how to earn profits everyday from cryptosafeglobal

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    With the pandemic, people have to celebrate their wedding in another way. A big reunion with all the guests to celebrate is possible when the pandemic will end. Each one have to do with the Health circumstances. The most important is that the couple is happy and the love between them, not to invite everyone.

  • Dinesh M.
    a day

    Gobar bhakt out of control

  • Aaqib R.
    a day

    What if there will b online honeymoon 😂😂😂

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This couple in Gujarat not only followed Covid-19 guidelines but also organised a blood donation drive at their wedding. Watch:

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.