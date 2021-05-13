back
4 Types Of Weddings During The Covid-19 Pandemic
While some couples took their wedding vows online, some ended up in jail for violating norms. Here are different kind of weddings that took place during the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to Deekad Studios for the footage.
13/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 32.1K
- 237
- 11
7 comments
Shivani2 hours
technology rocks 😬
Ritomita G.3 hours
Entire world is suffering and these buggers are getting married.I mean when will ppl start having some sense!
Mary C.18 hours
Hervé F.a day
With the pandemic, people have to celebrate their wedding in another way. A big reunion with all the guests to celebrate is possible when the pandemic will end. Each one have to do with the Health circumstances. The most important is that the couple is happy and the love between them, not to invite everyone.
Dinesh M.a day
Gobar bhakt out of control
Aaqib R.a day
What if there will b online honeymoon 😂😂😂
