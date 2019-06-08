back

4-Year-Old Finds Fault With Aladdin Plot

No room for Aladdin on the magic carpet! Four-year-old, Simply Madison Jade feels Princess Jasmine doesn’t need a prince to rescue her.

06/08/2019 7:00 AM
  • 316.9k
  • 391

Boss Ladies

  1. Nirbhaya 7 Years On: Little Has Changed, Says Mother

  2. Meet Irom Sharmila, Manipur’s Iron Lady

  3. Meet Kalki Koechlin

  4. Meet the Drama Queen Turned Union Minister

  5. Where Is Hema Malini Headed On A Tractor?

  6. This Indian Activist Says Sexual Pleasure Is A Human Right

265 comments

  • Emma D.
    11/27/2019 15:20

    U r my reflection...love you, baby girl...❤️❤️

  • Poulomy D.
    11/27/2019 11:12

    Madison sweetheart... You are absolutely right. I'm so proud and happy to see a true princess spirit in you. Madison's mom.... You are teaching and she is learning the right thing. God bless this little princess 😊

  • মানস জ.
    11/25/2019 16:41

    Exceptional

  • Abhishek U.
    11/23/2019 07:17

    Truly and nicely said, to be independent & self reliance is the key to live life.I'd rather die my way than to live on others.

  • Lovee A.
    11/22/2019 13:30

    She is gorgeous and so wise.

  • Ruby S.
    11/21/2019 11:33

    Aprajita

  • Ghunwa M.
    07/22/2019 04:24

    🤣

  • Farida Q.
    07/21/2019 06:12

    😂😂

  • Geeta B.
    07/19/2019 13:24

    You r too cute and powerful message thanks

  • Mariam M.
    07/19/2019 06:24

    legit

  • Deepti K.
    07/19/2019 04:15

    😆

  • Shakuntala N.
    07/18/2019 06:43

    This lil grl's independent thought, Applause ☺️

  • Pooja L.
    07/17/2019 21:58

    I completely agree with this awesome little girl...❤

  • Camanie M.
    07/16/2019 22:02

    You tell em baby girl

  • Chinnu S.
    07/15/2019 23:53

    You go girl!!!

  • Artimizia d.
    07/15/2019 09:18

    So cute

  • Orion C.
    07/14/2019 13:54

    Btw, I love the way this video ended with "a whole new world" and then the end. Good editing, Brut. Indeed a whole new world, what this generation requires.

  • Sanjeeda K.
    07/12/2019 18:21

    I like this girl

  • Asha B.
    07/12/2019 17:12

    Superb say! Child

  • Aishwaryaa S.
    07/12/2019 10:24

    Ananya Singh told ya they be getting smarter