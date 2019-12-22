back

5 Biggest Newsmakers 2019

Here are the five biggest newsmakers of 2019.

12/22/2019 4:58 AM
  • 452.1k
  • 263

And even more

  1. JNU Students Confront Delhi Police

  2. Sunday Night Horror: JNU Under Seige

  3. CAA Protestor Reunites With 15-Month-Old Daughter

  4. Son Killed In Anti CAA Protests Was Sole Breadwinner

  5. Biryani And Chai Keep Protests Going At Shaheen Bagh

  6. Show of Gandhigiri At Anti-CAA Protests

237 comments

  • Sanjay K.
    3 hours

    She is jehadi lady.

  • Tushar S.
    10 hours

    চোর চোর চোর টা মহুয়া আর মহুয়া র দিদিটা

  • Shrijita G.
    13 hours

    Jhogruti

  • Tapas M.
    14 hours

    Awesome all but special last

  • Sanjay S.
    16 hours

    দালাল নেতী

  • Shishir M.
    17 hours

    So,she does not have believe in democracy?

  • Ruby D.
    18 hours

    Copywriter useless worthless 🤑🤑🤑

  • Sk M.
    19 hours

    She is deserve for next cm in westbengal..i like her very much..coz shez very intelygence ledy and good communicator..fighter lady

  • Sajid R.
    21 hours

    Padhe likhe log to AAP aur congress me hai hai..BJP me to sab k sab zahil ,gawar aur Rapist hai.

  • Arghya B.
    a day

    Copy Kora bolchaa...

  • Atrik R.
    a day

    mahua mitra's own party practising this fascism for long time in bengal her party is a friend of bjp that's all. in this group only abhijit vinayak banerjee and abhinandan vartaman was good

  • Vinod P.
    a day

    This is fake women, who stolen this speech of a writer of America, brut ur fooool

  • Sreyashi C.
    a day

    Worthless fake

  • Barada J.
    a day

    Theft scripts

  • Biswajit B.
    2 days

    Magi

  • Chinmoyee D.
    2 days

    So what? What you want to say!!! 😆😆 kitna paisa khilaya

  • Azmat R.
    2 days

    She is tigress

  • CP K.
    2 days

    So a person who plagiarises a speech becomes number one newsmaker...WOW amazed by your BRUTal standard

  • Koyel D.
    2 days

    Pagli

  • Amar B.
    2 days

    Hot bhabi