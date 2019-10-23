back
5 Extreme Anti-Cheating Measures in India
From making students wear cardboard boxes on their heads to getting them to take exams in underwear, India has tried everything to take on cheaters. 😅
10/23/2019 12:06 PMupdated: 10/23/2019 1:34 PM
Saurav K.11/15/2019 10:31
itne sare scheme nikale govorment ne aur firr hamne poore education department ko hee kharid dala cheating ke lia....😅😅😅😅
Raj11/14/2019 16:29
Bhardwe logo ko kuch kaam dhanda to hai nai... Kaha se pata nai ye chutiyap payda kr lete hai
Varun K.11/14/2019 08:10
Imagine you are wearing underwear and coming to the exam And yo crush sees you
Tarun J.11/12/2019 07:25
Pakode talna isse achha kam he
Rajesh P.11/12/2019 01:53
I did it in ssb exam
Adityathirumala M.11/11/2019 04:47
It must be a shame to the examination authority. stop doing these nonsense tricks and experiments on students. try to make change in education system and motivate student to write exams with their knowledge. in Indian education system, system is making graduates not adding skills and knowledge. use your talent in improving education system not in these nonsense tricks
Árpàñ K.11/06/2019 03:55
CCTV in men's toilet The most disgusting thing ever ...
Dàñîél D.11/04/2019 16:44
Y cctv is in mens toilet room... Oh to see the big size of dick😂😂😂
Malsawma V.11/04/2019 07:46
In India we don't want quality. Everyone depends on quantity.
Ebbu S.11/01/2019 10:48
Only in north not in south
Jayesh S.11/01/2019 08:48
such an unprofessionalism was not expected by army
Mahesh V.10/31/2019 07:01
And that’s how India manufactures future CEOs of google Microsoft SoftBank...
Nirmal J.10/30/2019 08:56
It's not in India it's in north india
Anshu S.10/30/2019 06:44
Why not teaching and teachers standard are improved , weak students only cheat..
Muntasir S.10/29/2019 03:11
Mene soche k ye news fake hai ..but it was a real damn ....🤣🤣🤣
Akki J.10/28/2019 18:00
Mera bharat mhaan ❤️
Pankaj G.10/28/2019 06:43
tera school
Maria M.10/28/2019 02:50
ஹிட்லரிசம்.
Krishna P.10/27/2019 08:31
Inhumane Treatment to students in examination,If this methodology of teaching and examination,goes back to Macaulay era . Change the Education imparting way.these schools are " Poultry Farms " methodology.
Arman A.10/27/2019 08:20
We are founders of 0 and given world's great mathematician. And we are teaching this shame.