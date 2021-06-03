5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

Shilpa And Kareena Share Fitness Secrets
Nathan C.2 hours
The politicians in Indian don’t care about the people. All they care about is being in power and how they can get rich!! For them it’s like, fuck the people, we don’t care about them weather the live or die!
Preeti V.21 hours
Fehku sarkar
Nehal A.a day
Bunch of joker's
Dev T.a day
Dikhega india tabhi to bikega india..
Mohammed R.a day
Yehi hai ghatiya mentality, yahan par UAE mein kitane bade project, kitane saare flyovers banate hai aur logo ki aur desh ki seva mein arpit hote hai, na koi minister aataa hai , naa hi koi badi shakhsiyat aati hai inauguration ke liye.lekin apne yahan toilet ki bhi opening ceremony politicians ke bagair nahi hoti y
Jayati D.a day
Ughhh 🤯🤮
S I.a day
F# them
Sourav D.a day
Our chutiya countrymen deserve chutiya politicians. 🙂 sad but true.
Milan R.2 days
It gives their vote bank the illusion that they are working
King R.2 days
Jaan jaye praan jaye par jhooti shaan na jaye. Thats BJPee
Bhupender S.2 days
Hw conveniently skipped Punjab Rajasthan Chattisgarh Maharashtra 👏👏
Sameer C.2 days
It is the main reason that India is still not developed ...we have all resources, all qualified professionals....but political system is so much corrupt that we can't do so much....very very much need for changes in all basics of education, medical and politics....
Roohi K.2 days
barbād gulistāñ karne ko bas ek hī ullū kaafī thā har shāḳh pe ullū baiThā hai anjām-e-gulistāñ kyā hogā
Vincent A.2 days
I bet people will still vote for BJP after this crap shoot.
Navtej A.2 days
- sponsored by 🇵🇰
Shameer K.2 days
People who don’t work need to show they are working… it’s that simple
Priyanka G.2 days
Disgusting
Gautam A.3 days
Feudal lords
Tarun M.3 days
the b team of congress, make this type of videos of congress then you are neutral otherwise b team
Vishal M.3 days
Kejriwal did an outstanding job but your little mind won't be able to figure how. And no congress leaders in your video? Oh yeah all of them are doing a wonderful job especially by providing funds to Brut India. Stop polarising people and do some sensible reporting.