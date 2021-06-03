back

5 Politicians Who Posed With Covid Relief

Lights. Camera. Relief? Why do our politicians like to be photographed with emergency relief measures? 🎥

03/06/2021 11:57 AM
319 comments

  • Nathan C.
    2 hours

    The politicians in Indian don’t care about the people. All they care about is being in power and how they can get rich!! For them it’s like, fuck the people, we don’t care about them weather the live or die!

  • Preeti V.
    21 hours

    Fehku sarkar

  • Nehal A.
    a day

    Bunch of joker's

  • Dev T.
    a day

    Dikhega india tabhi to bikega india..

  • Mohammed R.
    a day

    Yehi hai ghatiya mentality, yahan par UAE mein kitane bade project, kitane saare flyovers banate hai aur logo ki aur desh ki seva mein arpit hote hai, na koi minister aataa hai , naa hi koi badi shakhsiyat aati hai inauguration ke liye.lekin apne yahan toilet ki bhi opening ceremony politicians ke bagair nahi hoti y

  • Jayati D.
    a day

    Ughhh 🤯🤮

  • S I.
    a day

    F# them

  • Sourav D.
    a day

    Our chutiya countrymen deserve chutiya politicians. 🙂 sad but true.

  • Milan R.
    2 days

    It gives their vote bank the illusion that they are working

  • King R.
    2 days

    Jaan jaye praan jaye par jhooti shaan na jaye. Thats BJPee

  • Bhupender S.
    2 days

    Hw conveniently skipped Punjab Rajasthan Chattisgarh Maharashtra 👏👏

  • Sameer C.
    2 days

    It is the main reason that India is still not developed ...we have all resources, all qualified professionals....but political system is so much corrupt that we can't do so much....very very much need for changes in all basics of education, medical and politics....

  • Roohi K.
    2 days

    barbād gulistāñ karne ko bas ek hī ullū kaafī thā har shāḳh pe ullū baiThā hai anjām-e-gulistāñ kyā hogā

  • Vincent A.
    2 days

    I bet people will still vote for BJP after this crap shoot.

  • Navtej A.
    2 days

    - sponsored by 🇵🇰

  • Shameer K.
    2 days

    People who don’t work need to show they are working… it’s that simple

  • Priyanka G.
    2 days

    Disgusting

  • Gautam A.
    3 days

    Feudal lords

  • Tarun M.
    3 days

    the b team of congress, make this type of videos of congress then you are neutral otherwise b team

  • Vishal M.
    3 days

    Kejriwal did an outstanding job but your little mind won't be able to figure how. And no congress leaders in your video? Oh yeah all of them are doing a wonderful job especially by providing funds to Brut India. Stop polarising people and do some sensible reporting.