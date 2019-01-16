5 Reasons To Visit Hampi

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has made it to No. 2 in New York Times' must-visit destinations for 2019. Five reasons why it was always a traveller's dream… 📰✈️
Hampi is a iconic place Divine and Beautiful but i wants to say many things should be done to maintain it... Firstly some of its parts have been badly damaged and destroyed by Mughals... But what all thing could be fixed unesco must give permission to fix all those things.... And in some temples which are in good condition... I request unesco and our government to place murtis (idol) in those temples... And to appoint pujaris to look after them so that there would be someone to look after the temple... And the place will be lively again for example chandrashekhar and saraswati temples... And some security to look after the heritage sites because in one video clip I have seen some guys are pushing and breaking some artistic pillars... So its my request to everyone that we seriously have to look after these iconic gems of our country.... And plus the local and the tourist should be warned to not pollute the Beautiful tungabhadra River by washing clothes in it.... Our government must invest in it and seriously look after it.....
