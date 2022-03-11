back
5 reasons why AAP swept Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party created history in Punjab by defeating legacy parties on their turf. Here's how Kejriwal's AAP secured people's mandate...
11/03/2022 5:37 PM
- 805.4K
- 12.3K
- 258
224 comments
Anil V.8 hours
Harayana next cm aam Aadmi party
Sunny K.10 hours
چلو وی,ہن انڈین پنجابی وی حکومتی سُکھ ویکھن گے.❤
Shahbaz A.18 hours
He is good guy
Rashid M.20 hours
Good
Ammir A.a day
Nice
Muhammad M.a day
V Good
B J.a day
He has channelised bribe for vote by. 1000 it is your worrth
Amar P.a day
China funding party AAP.
Zubair A.2 days
LOVE from Pakistan 😍 wish you good luck towards SUCCESS.
Suresh J.2 days
He will be best p m in india but must join congress party
Nadeem K.2 days
🌷👍🌷
Hemant M.2 days
Apne pocket se dega to samajh me aayega. Hum tax payers ke paise free me baat raha hein
Jimmy A.2 days
CM no PM Sir of new INDIA
Swapnil B.2 days
Bhagwant Maan Sardar kabse ho gaya bhai....Laughter Challenge me pagdi kahaan thee...
Kamran A.2 days
Best guy ...
Kapil V.2 days
Honestly, this is hilarious 😂he talks about making Punjab drug free, when all of us have seen Bhagwant Mann himself under the influence of drugs in many of his speeches...
Malik S.2 days
Well done aap
Yahya M.2 days
Sir best wishes from Pakistan
Bindusagar B.2 days
नशेमुक्त पंजाब बनाने के लिए एक नशैडी शराबी को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया है। मुफ्तखोरों
Mehar Z.2 days
بھائیوں لگتا ہے یہ انڈیاں کا۔عمران خان ہے جسے صرف منو کی بواسیر ہے 😂