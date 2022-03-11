back

5 reasons why AAP swept Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party created history in Punjab by defeating legacy parties on their turf. Here's how Kejriwal's AAP secured people's mandate...

11/03/2022 5:37 PM
  • 805.4K
  • 258

And even more

  1. 2:30

    Biden blasts GOP on voting rights

  2. 3:21

    The life of Karl Marx

  3. 4:47

    The rise of Boris Johnson

  4. 7:22

    Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. 4:11

    The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

  6. 2:59

    The Battle of Cable Street

224 comments

  • Anil V.
    8 hours

    Harayana next cm aam Aadmi party

  • Sunny K.
    10 hours

    چلو وی,ہن انڈین پنجابی وی حکومتی سُکھ ویکھن گے.❤

  • Shahbaz A.
    18 hours

    He is good guy

  • Rashid M.
    20 hours

    Good

  • Ammir A.
    a day

    Nice

  • Muhammad M.
    a day

    V Good

  • B J.
    a day

    He has channelised bribe for vote by. 1000 it is your worrth

  • Amar P.
    a day

    China funding party AAP.

  • Zubair A.
    2 days

    LOVE from Pakistan 😍 wish you good luck towards SUCCESS.

  • Suresh J.
    2 days

    He will be best p m in india but must join congress party

  • Nadeem K.
    2 days

    🌷👍🌷

  • Hemant M.
    2 days

    Apne pocket se dega to samajh me aayega. Hum tax payers ke paise free me baat raha hein

  • Jimmy A.
    2 days

    CM no PM Sir of new INDIA

  • Swapnil B.
    2 days

    Bhagwant Maan Sardar kabse ho gaya bhai....Laughter Challenge me pagdi kahaan thee...

  • Kamran A.
    2 days

    Best guy ...

  • Kapil V.
    2 days

    Honestly, this is hilarious 😂he talks about making Punjab drug free, when all of us have seen Bhagwant Mann himself under the influence of drugs in many of his speeches...

  • Malik S.
    2 days

    Well done aap

  • Yahya M.
    2 days

    Sir best wishes from Pakistan

  • Bindusagar B.
    2 days

    नशेमुक्त पंजाब बनाने के लिए एक नशैडी शराबी को मुख्यमंत्री बनाया है। मुफ्तखोरों

  • Mehar Z.
    2 days

    بھائیوں لگتا ہے یہ انڈیاں کا۔عمران خان ہے جسے صرف منو کی بواسیر ہے 😂

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.