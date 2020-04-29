back

5 Times Politicians Flouted The Lockdown

PM Modi wanted everyone to stay home. These lawmakers were not listening. 🤦‍♀️

04/10/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 04/14/2020 9:14 AM
282 comments

  • Maria M.
    4 days

    முட்டாள்கள் தினக் கொண்டாட்டம். வேறுவிதமாய் நினைக்க வேண்டாம்.

  • Ambrose Ď.
    7 days

    Uneducated Leaders

  • Erica S.
    04/29/2020 10:02

    China didnt "start the Novelcovid19 pandemic" it was made by a 69 year old Harvard doctor,who has been arrested for his part in this . It was sent to Whuan to be laborotised but it obv was ordered to be put into action from there. Looks like it backfired as we are all suffering at the hands of crazy Trump

  • Chris T.
    04/27/2020 07:27

    Hahaha.they are talking to the virus,wow India

  • Tanvir A.
    04/26/2020 21:14

    the cure was here all this time😂😂🔥

  • R C.
    04/26/2020 12:41

    Brut Motherfuckers have no better work...

  • Tahir K.
    04/25/2020 21:21

    And they blame Muslims and Tableeghi for its spread.

  • Himanshu S.
    04/25/2020 16:27

    In Chattisgarh too

  • Wolver F.
    04/24/2020 16:05

    Their leaders are idiots... useless!

  • Cass K.
    04/24/2020 07:31

    Polythiestically crazy.

  • Venkatesh K.
    04/24/2020 02:20

    அரசியல் வாழ்க்கையில் இதெல்லாம் சாதாரணமப்பா

  • Eldad W.
    04/24/2020 01:45

    Coronavirus: no i don’t think i will

  • Ahmad A.
    04/23/2020 20:31

    WTF india is a backwards nation what are they doing

  • Ezy Y.
    04/23/2020 10:48

    Bunch of idiots

  • Apamang S.
    04/23/2020 03:15

    All this politician are enemy of the nation, they go against the lockdown rules.

  • Veer J.
    04/22/2020 02:59

    Go back or drink cow pee

  • Zarakh K.
    04/19/2020 07:45

    Uneducated village idiots

  • Anil M.
    04/17/2020 13:24

    Dhongi baba, Corona ka bada bhai

  • Asif K.
    04/14/2020 20:12

    No media will bark If he was muslim dogs start barking togegher

  • Tom W.
    04/14/2020 14:30

    Stupids !!