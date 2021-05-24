back

5 Times Prime Minister Modi Got Emotional On Camera

5 Times Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed that he had an emotional side.

24/05/2021 5:58 PM
  • 372.3K
  • 2.4K

2131 comments

  • Gulzar H.
    5 hours

    We don't want your tears..we want vaccine...👍🏼

  • Usman A.
    6 hours

    Great actor in the history of India

  • Diya S.
    6 hours

    Jaatra !! 😂

  • Purba G.
    8 hours

    Nothing more than show off

  • Sumit V.
    8 hours

    हिंदुस्तान ने शायद एक अच्छे मुख्यमंत्री को देश का प्रधानमंत्री चुना है जिसने गुजरात को जो विकास दिया था वही विकास दिया के लिए चाहते थे। बार बार पता नही क्यों "चायवाला" चुना ऐसा कहा जाता है🙄

  • Pappa J.
    9 hours

    21 May ki performance pe 21 topo ki salaami 😂😂

  • Aditya K.
    10 hours

    Well as my parents taught me that we should respect someone's emotion. But So sorry Modiji. After seeing you crying makes me laugh actually. And btw stop crying and do something real good for this country before something more bad happens.

  • Rana P.
    12 hours

    One of the Biggest Fudhu’s I have ever heard of in my life…

  • Reuban B.
    15 hours

    Hitler modi

  • Awung M.
    16 hours

    Crocodile tear

  • Nabam M.
    16 hours

    Acting modis

  • डॉ अ.
    16 hours

    Bangal rally me bhi roye the kya??? Jab corona badha raha tha

  • Moin S.
    a day

    मोदी जी जैसा रोते है ।। आप भी बैंक में जाकर रो सकते आप लोन नहीं भर सकते । स्कूल फीस ,, घर का राशन , के पैसा न दो बाद वह जाकर रो देना ,, सब माफ हो

  • Shadiya C.
    a day

    As sir respected sir manohang sing quoted we don't want ur tear we need a good quality government

  • Javed A.
    a day

    Jab Koi Option Hi nahi bachta To Crocodile tears aa hi jate hai

  • Irfan S.
    a day

    Jhoota ..

  • Sunil D.
    a day

    Thats coz he didnt get his comission from Ambani

  • Suvasish S.
    a day

    , your next winner!

  • A K.
    a day

    बङा मगरमच्छ है यो

  • Sameer S.
    a day

    There was hige difference between emotion and acting

