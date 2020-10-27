back
5 Tips To Get Into An Ivy League School
Want to join an Ivy League school? Harvard graduate and content creator Avanti Nagral told Brut how it's done...
27/10/2020 5:27 AM
- 80.3K
- 917
- 22
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
11 comments
Anuj K.31/10/2020 03:11
https://www.facebook.com/groups/551232932382312/?ref=share
Saadia L.30/10/2020 16:12
Great tips
Pakhi D.29/10/2020 21:58
Yeeeeessss giiiirrlll ♥
Chinmay B.29/10/2020 04:36
The need should be to keep our students to pursue higher education in India and not spend to go abroad.
Ajay D.28/10/2020 09:06
Please suggest us thoughts to promote ping pong sports in India
Avik K.28/10/2020 06:03
Iye foreign se aane ke baad fake accent marna zaroori hai kya?
Kashish B.27/10/2020 16:24
Lo😂
Marja-Liisa S.27/10/2020 08:26
Just wonder, how many really talent and gifted Indian youth has the possibility to study there ? If you don’t have really rich family, you can’t, even you pay half of the tuition fee. Our universities are free for European Union’s members and everyone has the possibility to be a doctor or study what ever they want, free. You can even get extra money, if you want to study, by getting support for the rent of the apartment and get study grant’s. For students in other countries its from 8000 to 30.000 € it depence of the university.
Vivek P.27/10/2020 08:14
She doesn't tell 20lakhs required for fees...😂
El A.27/10/2020 08:12
Another hindu girl shot dead by muslim bf for refusing to convert in faridabad. He faked his name as rahul and trapped her. This is 9th case of love jihad in last 2 months pseudo secularists and pseudo feminists are dangerous for hindu girls
Amos M.27/10/2020 06:14
Can understand from your fake accent.