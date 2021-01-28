back

6 Reasons Why India Should Study China More, Not Less

Arunabh Ghosh, associate professor of history at Harvard University, explains why India's reluctance to invest in original research on China may be self-defeating.

28/01/2021 6:57 AMupdated: 28/01/2021 3:30 PM
  • 35.8K
  • 16

Politics

13 comments

  • Prince K.
    a day

    China can't be trusted, it's better to trust Pakistan because atleast they openly show their hatred, but china backstabs

  • Ricki R.
    2 days

    I wonder if this guy would want to know his neighbours in his society "Better" if they start entering his house without permission, starts beating and abusing him🙄... The Chinese communist govt themselves think their "history" is bad and only the communist revolution brought in "history". We can learn about Chinese history and culture by reading books. Till the time commie govt don't change their attitude we have nothing much to do with them

  • Ganesh G.
    3 days

    Brut India may started getting funds from China..

  • Lallien S.
    4 days

    The soldiers are the farmers son not the MLA mantry son...

  • Debajyoti G.
    5 days

    Exactly!!

  • Swagata M.
    5 days

    Can't agree more.

  • Krishna G.
    5 days

    "To defeat ur enemy u need to learn more about ur enemy" I think that's an old phrase but some how we r happy just by uninstalling 'TikTok'

  • Dibakar G.
    5 days

    Our Modi gov had always a bad habit to lean on China. Beijing tought him a lesson with all these. Gov is failed at everywhere

  • Karma T.
    5 days

    More than china, India should study more about tibets history. India share it's border with Tibet for thousands of years.

  • Siddharth C.
    6 days

    Equality?? In communist China,u must be freaking kidding me.. Two words "UYGURS MUSLIMS".. do not cherry-pick any tell me Indian r non equal

  • Bollampalli P.
    6 days

    You paid media, what more can we expect from you, we have not destroyed half the world by spreading Wuhan virus like the Chinese.

  • Garvit C.
    6 days

    Red flag 🚩, and its their flag bearer, only hope 😂

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Want to know more about why China research in India is in bad shape? Read this interview: https://www.himalmag.com/indias-other-china-problem-interview-2020/

