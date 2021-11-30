back

600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers

Thousands of Gujaratis gathered here for a very special prize.

30/11/2021 1:27 PM
  • 53.9K
  • 51

Portraits

  1. 1:23

    600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers

  2. 2:01

    Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman

  3. 2:46

    Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate

  4. 4:02

    Falling In Forbidden Love In India

  5. 2:22

    What Is The Omicron Variant?

  6. 5:07

    Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"

44 comments

  • Nikhil P.
    5 hours

    Golden Gujarat Model 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪

  • অলিউল আ.
    7 hours

    Owao moddiji🥰

  • Reagan K.
    12 hours

    Gujarat model

  • Razee T.
    13 hours

    Kya haalat hai....

  • Afsal M.
    14 hours

    So they do the illegal work of fake voting right

  • Saket S.
    a day

    Modi ke bhakto,😂

  • Abdul A.
    a day

    Gujarat shining🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sanatan T.
    a day

    Hum do hamary 4 JOB de de sarkar Hum 2 hamaray honay do 😂😓

  • Sri M.
    a day

    ANTI NATION CHANAL

  • Muhammed N.
    a day

    Vada bhejo na...

  • Rohit K.
    a day

    This not only about street or village or city or district its the current scenario of India if it not stopped the situation can even worst

  • Sam I.
    a day

    Too many people in the world. Need more depopulisation.

  • Jeba K.
    a day

    Pehle hindu rashtra banane do 😂😂phir job milega sabko ... 😏

  • Manya D.
    a day

    This is why population control is important. Good that Virus is back.

  • Phoenix A.
    a day

    Modi's model

  • Nisar A.
    a day

    😌

  • Shail R.
    a day

    And,still supporting the bjp.

  • Salman B.
    a day

    R u Anti-national.??, ye toh Nehru k zamanay ka video hai.!

  • Mubarak A.
    a day

    Gujarat model 5trillion economy 🤪🤪🤪

  • Niita P.
    a day

    Sad, Desperation. Indian government should concentrate on religious/ ethnic division, and NOT development and jobs creation.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.