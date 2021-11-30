600 Vacancies, But Thousands Of Job Seekers
Not Defined By What I Wear: Khatija Rahman
Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate
Falling In Forbidden Love In India
What Is The Omicron Variant?
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
Golden Gujarat Model 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪
Owao moddiji🥰
Gujarat model
Kya haalat hai....
So they do the illegal work of fake voting right
Modi ke bhakto,😂
Gujarat shining🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hum do hamary 4 JOB de de sarkar
Hum 2 hamaray honay do 😂😓
ANTI NATION CHANAL
Vada bhejo na...
This not only about street or village or city or district its the current scenario of India if it not stopped the situation can even worst
Too many people in the world. Need more depopulisation.
Pehle hindu rashtra banane do 😂😂phir job milega sabko ... 😏
This is why population control is important. Good that Virus is back.
Modi's model
😌
And,still supporting the bjp.
R u Anti-national.??, ye toh Nehru k zamanay ka video hai.!
Gujarat model 5trillion economy 🤪🤪🤪
Sad, Desperation. Indian government should concentrate on religious/ ethnic division, and NOT development and jobs creation.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
44 comments
Nikhil P.5 hours
Golden Gujarat Model 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤪
অলিউল আ.7 hours
Owao moddiji🥰
Reagan K.12 hours
Gujarat model
Razee T.13 hours
Kya haalat hai....
Afsal M.14 hours
So they do the illegal work of fake voting right
Saket S.a day
Modi ke bhakto,😂
Abdul A.a day
Gujarat shining🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Sanatan T.a day
Hum do hamary 4 JOB de de sarkar Hum 2 hamaray honay do 😂😓
Sri M.a day
ANTI NATION CHANAL
Muhammed N.a day
Vada bhejo na...
Rohit K.a day
This not only about street or village or city or district its the current scenario of India if it not stopped the situation can even worst
Sam I.a day
Too many people in the world. Need more depopulisation.
Jeba K.a day
Pehle hindu rashtra banane do 😂😂phir job milega sabko ... 😏
Manya D.a day
This is why population control is important. Good that Virus is back.
Phoenix A.a day
Modi's model
Nisar A.a day
😌
Shail R.a day
And,still supporting the bjp.
Salman B.a day
R u Anti-national.??, ye toh Nehru k zamanay ka video hai.!
Mubarak A.a day
Gujarat model 5trillion economy 🤪🤪🤪
Niita P.a day
Sad, Desperation. Indian government should concentrate on religious/ ethnic division, and NOT development and jobs creation.