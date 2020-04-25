back
62-Year-Old Offers Soft Drink To Harried Cops
A woman from Andhra Pradesh won many hearts after she bought two bottles of soft drinks for police officers working in the summer heat. 💙
04/21/2020 11:56 AMupdated: 04/21/2020 11:56 AM
132 comments
Venkateshwar R.04/25/2020 07:47
Super
Tanuja P.04/25/2020 05:09
Oh God, humanity ....Hats off.
Sylvia G.04/24/2020 21:57
She is wonderful 💕
Divya S.04/23/2020 18:03
Respect
Ashwin K.04/23/2020 15:36
Salute
MK J.04/23/2020 13:15
How sweet n sensitive and kind the gesture is!!!
Vipul J.04/23/2020 11:49
Insan paise se nahi karam se mahan hota hai
Bryan B.04/23/2020 06:23
Wish she is my aunty 😀
Prakriti A.04/23/2020 03:24
these kind of acts make earth, Earth!
CA N.04/23/2020 02:23
గోదారొల్లు అంతే !! గోదారొల్లు అంతే !!
Abul S.04/22/2020 23:43
♥️♥️♥️♥️
Rohit P.04/22/2020 20:43
This is just amazing! Hats off to all those ladies. !!!!!
Jesal D.04/22/2020 19:50
That smile warmed hearts ❤️
Mahalakshmi B.04/22/2020 19:34
How sweet of her ...touching gesture 👏🏼👏🏼
Yakhub S.04/22/2020 19:03
♥♥
Diana N.04/22/2020 07:38
Kind hearted woman
Chandrashekhar J.04/22/2020 06:14
Highest reward given by her to Police Department.I salute her.
Archana A.04/22/2020 04:23
God bless u big heart
Shabeer A.04/22/2020 04:11
God bless u
Sanidhya S.04/22/2020 03:35
It's great to see the DGP talking in Telegu. He seems to be of north eastern state, it's fascinating to see officers picking up local languages to serve. Never knew that