62-Year-Old Offers Soft Drink To Harried Cops

A woman from Andhra Pradesh won many hearts after she bought two bottles of soft drinks for police officers working in the summer heat. 💙

04/21/2020 11:56 AMupdated: 04/21/2020 11:56 AM
  • 159.9k
  • 154

132 comments

  • Venkateshwar R.
    04/25/2020 07:47

    Super

  • Tanuja P.
    04/25/2020 05:09

    Oh God, humanity ....Hats off.

  • Sylvia G.
    04/24/2020 21:57

    She is wonderful 💕

  • Divya S.
    04/23/2020 18:03

    Respect

  • Ashwin K.
    04/23/2020 15:36

    Salute

  • MK J.
    04/23/2020 13:15

    How sweet n sensitive and kind the gesture is!!!

  • Vipul J.
    04/23/2020 11:49

    Insan paise se nahi karam se mahan hota hai

  • Bryan B.
    04/23/2020 06:23

    Wish she is my aunty 😀

  • Prakriti A.
    04/23/2020 03:24

    these kind of acts make earth, Earth!

  • CA N.
    04/23/2020 02:23

    గోదారొల్లు అంతే !! గోదారొల్లు అంతే !!

  • Abul S.
    04/22/2020 23:43

    ♥️♥️♥️♥️

  • Rohit P.
    04/22/2020 20:43

    This is just amazing! Hats off to all those ladies. !!!!!

  • Jesal D.
    04/22/2020 19:50

    That smile warmed hearts ❤️

  • Mahalakshmi B.
    04/22/2020 19:34

    How sweet of her ...touching gesture 👏🏼👏🏼

  • Yakhub S.
    04/22/2020 19:03

    ♥♥

  • Diana N.
    04/22/2020 07:38

    Kind hearted woman

  • Chandrashekhar J.
    04/22/2020 06:14

    Highest reward given by her to Police Department.I salute her.

  • Archana A.
    04/22/2020 04:23

    God bless u big heart

  • Shabeer A.
    04/22/2020 04:11

    God bless u

  • Sanidhya S.
    04/22/2020 03:35

    It's great to see the DGP talking in Telegu. He seems to be of north eastern state, it's fascinating to see officers picking up local languages to serve. Never knew that