65-Year-Old Indian Woman Returns Home After 18 Years
After losing her passport in Lahore, Hasina Begum spent years in a Pakistan jail before being released in January.
28/01/2021 1:27 PM
160 comments
Jina K.11 hours
Ok she returned home.....good...but how will india n pakistan pay her ....2 decades of her life... not a joke.....her young age ,family, kids.....
Raja A.12 hours
On behalf of Young Generation of Pakistan I would like to say sorry to Maa G. We are ashamed of our Judicial System.Not only you suffered but also we the people of Pakistan also suffering from this Judicial System.
Mohamed J.15 hours
Back home,
Jabbar S.15 hours
Aese aur kae log pakistan and india ke jail mein he hai
Hariharan R.a day
https://mindiskey.blogspot.com/2021/02/blog-post.html?m=1
Ch I.2 days
Lazy Indian embassy at Pakistan Why They didn't provide her white passport at earliest
Muhammad A.2 days
Bus sab key awam hesey hey hoti hen mamo
Jawad K.2 days
you have to be corrupt to get bail in hours !
Suresh N.2 days
Sad...
Uzair S.2 days
SALUTE TO THE LADY JANNAT MAY AGAYE JAI HIND
Syed Z.2 days
Shame on our as well as our neighbour judiciary system filled with corrupt, arrogant and irrational officers. Now who will return her 2 decades of life ,that she spends in jail for losing passport.
Nouman K.2 days
So sad 20 years without any crime wtf happens to our justice system
Selim M.2 days
18 years in prison for losing passport man who want to travel there fuck off 😡
Santan N.2 days
There's no Country in the whole world That is BHARAT Bharat mata ki JAI
Uma K.3 days
The greatest mistake is being a very ordinary Indian going to pakistan knowing all poltical consequences . Vedeo call would have served the purpose
Nissar D.3 days
At least she was detained in another country. Thousands of Innocent Kashmiris are in Indian jails and nobody gives a fuck.
Nick G.3 days
Mamun R.3 days
Morons fighting over man made borders on a map ,
নূপুর স.3 days
What were her so called relatives there doing for all the years?
Sushmita S.3 days
