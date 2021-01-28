back

65-Year-Old Indian Woman Returns Home After 18 Years

After losing her passport in Lahore, Hasina Begum spent years in a Pakistan jail before being released in January.

28/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 223.2K
  • 169

160 comments

  • Jina K.
    11 hours

    Ok she returned home.....good...but how will india n pakistan pay her ....2 decades of her life... not a joke.....her young age ,family, kids.....

  • Raja A.
    12 hours

    On behalf of Young Generation of Pakistan I would like to say sorry to Maa G. We are ashamed of our Judicial System.Not only you suffered but also we the people of Pakistan also suffering from this Judicial System.

  • Mohamed J.
    15 hours

    Back home,

  • Jabbar S.
    15 hours

    Aese aur kae log pakistan and india ke jail mein he hai

  • Hariharan R.
    a day

    https://mindiskey.blogspot.com/2021/02/blog-post.html?m=1

  • Ch I.
    2 days

    Lazy Indian embassy at Pakistan Why They didn't provide her white passport at earliest

  • Muhammad A.
    2 days

    Bus sab key awam hesey hey hoti hen mamo

  • Jawad K.
    2 days

    you have to be corrupt to get bail in hours !

  • Suresh N.
    2 days

    Sad...

  • Uzair S.
    2 days

    SALUTE TO THE LADY JANNAT MAY AGAYE JAI HIND

  • Syed Z.
    2 days

    Shame on our as well as our neighbour judiciary system filled with corrupt, arrogant and irrational officers. Now who will return her 2 decades of life ,that she spends in jail for losing passport.

  • Nouman K.
    2 days

    So sad 20 years without any crime wtf happens to our justice system

  • Selim M.
    2 days

    18 years in prison for losing passport man who want to travel there fuck off 😡

  • Santan N.
    2 days

    There's no Country in the whole world That is BHARAT Bharat mata ki JAI

  • Uma K.
    3 days

    The greatest mistake is being a very ordinary Indian going to pakistan knowing all poltical consequences . Vedeo call would have served the purpose

  • Nissar D.
    3 days

    At least she was detained in another country. Thousands of Innocent Kashmiris are in Indian jails and nobody gives a fuck.

  • Nick G.
    3 days

  • Mamun R.
    3 days

    Morons fighting over man made borders on a map ,

  • নূপুর স.
    3 days

    What were her so called relatives there doing for all the years?

  • Sushmita S.
    3 days

    💔

