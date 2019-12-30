back

70 Years After Gandhi, Ghasera Sees Peaceful Protest

At Independence, Gandhi came here to ask Muslim residents not to leave India. In 2019, thousands peacefully protested here against the new citizenship laws.

12/30/2019 2:10 PM
  • 11.1k
  • 114

And even more

  1. 70 Years After Gandhi, Ghasera Sees Peaceful Protest

  2. Meet Karl Marx

  3. Gujarat Woman Returns From Pakistan, Gets Citizenship

  4. CAA Stir Reaches University Convocations

  5. Arundhati Roy On The National Population Register

  6. UP Minister Calls Muslim Victims “Rioters”

93 comments

  • Gaurav G.
    3 hours

    Brut is left funded..channel..is nt it brut?? #propogada

  • Mohit C.
    3 hours

    Thanks to gandhi ,today Mewat is highly crime infested district (due to demography )& headache for public safety in NCR. Hub of cattle theft & trafficking of minor girls.

  • Yuvraj S.
    3 hours

    Fake party antinational party 🐖🐖🦍🦍🧹🧹

  • Leena M.
    3 hours

    Yar look at your age and at least talk nicely with manners baap ka tha, Gandhi what is this ganwaar aurat.

  • You A.
    3 hours

    The reason y Godse killed him. https://speakola.com/ideas/nathuram-godse-why-i-killed-gandhi-1948

  • Yasar K.
    3 hours

    Pls those who all r supporting nrc go and ask ur mums how was the first climax with muslims? Bada maza aya hoga (kitni zor se cheeq nikli hogi) wow

  • Monika D.
    3 hours

    Truthfull vedio .a peace lover made such a peace and left the world that n 2019 it's showed its fruits 😁

  • Bhagyashreeumesh S.
    3 hours

    Gandhi was wrong,we support CAA, NRC also

  • Ansil M.
    3 hours

    These people are supporting that killer, godse; i wish we weren't free at all; then these people would have known what freedom is 😠 bloody traitors, now i feel no difference between Jihadis and these commenters

  • Sriram N.
    3 hours

    https://sputniknews.com/world/201912171077597855-pakistan-wont-accept-muslim-refugees-from-india-says-imran-khan/

  • Sriram N.
    3 hours

    https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2019/nov/12/rohingyas-are-threat-to-regional-security-bangladesh-pm-sheikh-hasina-2060682.html?fbclid=IwAR2om3ZFBDMQohmUhTsiWpohtfKr49Nbsis6LEKP1adL9lxtIzfi9b43Qus

  • Vinay K.
    3 hours

    Beware brut is Pakistani organiser.

  • Kapil T.
    3 hours

    Fuck off brut india. Anti national anti india propaganda

  • Indrodeep G.
    3 hours

    We paying for the mistake of the idiot. The guy who had actuall 2 faces

  • Kapil T.
    3 hours

    I support caa nrc

  • Chinangshuk N.
    3 hours

    A rare video of peace march ... well staged. 😂😂

  • Rakshith S.
    3 hours

    Brut-Anti indian news spreader

  • Abrar A.
    3 hours

    UP police indulge in violence on the order of Yogi BJPmodi sponsored Terrorism in India. https://www.facebook.com/1516926422/posts/10220953356173099/?d=n

  • Geetchandra S.
    3 hours

    Race religion identity culture language are the main obsessions of today's generation. These were the bases of historical large scale wars. The last many decades people didn't experience it. As humans are animals in its original built/form- they love the real taste of being the animals.

  • Mayur S.
    3 hours

    Ghado aur Gavaaro se Kya Apeksha ho sakti hai. Jaago jaago