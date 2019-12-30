70 Years After Gandhi, Ghasera Sees Peaceful Protest

At Independence, Gandhi came here to ask Muslim residents not to leave India. In 2019, thousands peacefully protested here against the new citizenship laws.
93 comments
Gaurav G.3 hours
Brut is left funded..channel..is nt it brut?? #propogada
Mohit C.3 hours
Thanks to gandhi ,today Mewat is highly crime infested district (due to demography )& headache for public safety in NCR. Hub of cattle theft & trafficking of minor girls.
Yuvraj S.3 hours
Fake party antinational party 🐖🐖🦍🦍🧹🧹
Leena M.3 hours
Yar look at your age and at least talk nicely with manners baap ka tha, Gandhi what is this ganwaar aurat.
You A.3 hours
The reason y Godse killed him. https://speakola.com/ideas/nathuram-godse-why-i-killed-gandhi-1948
Yasar K.3 hours
Pls those who all r supporting nrc go and ask ur mums how was the first climax with muslims? Bada maza aya hoga (kitni zor se cheeq nikli hogi) wow
Monika D.3 hours
Truthfull vedio .a peace lover made such a peace and left the world that n 2019 it's showed its fruits 😁
Bhagyashreeumesh S.3 hours
Gandhi was wrong,we support CAA, NRC also
Ansil M.3 hours
These people are supporting that killer, godse; i wish we weren't free at all; then these people would have known what freedom is 😠 bloody traitors, now i feel no difference between Jihadis and these commenters
Sriram N.3 hours
https://sputniknews.com/world/201912171077597855-pakistan-wont-accept-muslim-refugees-from-india-says-imran-khan/
Sriram N.3 hours
https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2019/nov/12/rohingyas-are-threat-to-regional-security-bangladesh-pm-sheikh-hasina-2060682.html?fbclid=IwAR2om3ZFBDMQohmUhTsiWpohtfKr49Nbsis6LEKP1adL9lxtIzfi9b43Qus
Vinay K.3 hours
Beware brut is Pakistani organiser.
Kapil T.3 hours
Fuck off brut india. Anti national anti india propaganda
Indrodeep G.3 hours
We paying for the mistake of the idiot. The guy who had actuall 2 faces
Kapil T.3 hours
I support caa nrc
Chinangshuk N.3 hours
A rare video of peace march ... well staged. 😂😂
Rakshith S.3 hours
Brut-Anti indian news spreader
Abrar A.3 hours
UP police indulge in violence on the order of Yogi BJPmodi sponsored Terrorism in India. https://www.facebook.com/1516926422/posts/10220953356173099/?d=n
Geetchandra S.3 hours
Race religion identity culture language are the main obsessions of today's generation. These were the bases of historical large scale wars. The last many decades people didn't experience it. As humans are animals in its original built/form- they love the real taste of being the animals.
Mayur S.3 hours
Ghado aur Gavaaro se Kya Apeksha ho sakti hai. Jaago jaago