70 years later: partition story

This woman’s family lived through partition... 70 years later, she tells the heartbreaking story of her sister's separation from her child.
38 comments
Robin K.08/22/2017 14:32
@
Robin K.08/22/2017 14:32
@
Shalini S.08/22/2017 13:52
ma'am c dis 1
Rajvinder K.08/22/2017 13:01
di i guess u are working on something related to partition...thought this story might be of some help :)
Dipen G.08/22/2017 12:06
Come soon India.
Manoj A.08/22/2017 11:56
to baby doll
Viral G.08/22/2017 11:33
Puneet Bansal
Sanjeevmohan J.08/22/2017 11:17
Kya batwara tha.
Razita P.08/22/2017 11:00
very sad I pray for child's well being
Ct K.08/22/2017 10:42
It's heart breaking story... how can a relative left her baby? I wonder how the baby will grow up!😟
Anjana S.08/22/2017 09:08
Sad
Anupama D.08/22/2017 08:48
Partition between countries or feelings marks d same pain n agony
Hyder T.08/22/2017 07:24
We all were One
Reema A.08/22/2017 06:40
But how cud they leave the baby?
Reema A.08/22/2017 06:40
This is really a heart breaking story. . The pain of the mother is inexplicable. . My daughter is also 2. 5 , I can relate to the story. . :(
Bindu A.08/22/2017 06:00
Oh my god that was the most heart breaking story I have heard about the partition..... Really sad and embarrassed that I don't know much about the suffering of partition
Ranu D.08/22/2017 05:54
Is partition ke wajah se bahut pariwar ujad gai
Rozita N.08/22/2017 05:14
My nani and Dadi too has shared many painful stories of partition.....my nani had lost her young brother😓
Shraddha S.08/22/2017 05:04
So sad
Prachi G.08/22/2017 03:57
Stories of partition are extremely painful. Especially what the women went through when thousands were abducted, mutilated and forced to convert and live with their captors. Urvashi Butalia's 'The other side of silence' tells many such heart wrenching stories.