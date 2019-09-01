back

76-Year-Old Runs Auto-Rickshaw Ambulance Service

In a city where many accident victims get killed because no one cares to stop and help, this 76-year-old does the exact opposite. Every single day. 👏 👏

09/01/2019 2:57 AM
  • 285.8k
  • 200

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

176 comments

  • Yawar Y.
    10/01/2019 04:40

    Great man! I salute him. God bless him.

  • Jayana J.
    09/27/2019 17:24

    We shud help him too!

  • Rejia C.
    09/17/2019 20:58

    Wow what a great man

  • Eetu K.
    09/17/2019 17:18

    Zigar h ....inke pass

  • Mohammed S.
    09/17/2019 12:14

    👌👌👍👏👏

  • KNeeraj K.
    09/17/2019 11:26

    Humanity does exist ?

  • Georgina S.
    09/17/2019 10:51

    God bless his kind 💓....

  • Bulbul A.
    09/17/2019 02:50

    Great 🙏🙏🙏

  • Manish G.
    09/16/2019 07:01

    We are proud of u uncle ji...

  • Faruk S.
    09/15/2019 20:30

    Amazing sardar ji 👏👏

  • Rupa D.
    09/15/2019 17:41

    Great 👌👌

  • Abhinav M.
    09/15/2019 16:54

    In this motor vehicle ammendment act there is a provision for free treatment of a patient in golden hour i.e an hour just after accident. So please help the victim you wont be charged a penny.

  • Rajan S.
    09/15/2019 16:19

    Great job Sir g

  • Naoba A.
    09/15/2019 04:36

    Chas criyakal chardarge apko mari tarapse koti koti parnam pacha naye geyan mili

  • Kamalpreet S.
    09/14/2019 14:34

    May baba ji bless you uncle. You have set an example for all. Hats off to you.

  • Suresh K.
    09/14/2019 11:54

    Great job.

  • Feroz H.
    09/14/2019 09:46

    Very good work thanks

  • Sanket M.
    09/14/2019 01:28

    👏👏👏

  • Surya K.
    09/14/2019 01:02

    Sata koti namaskaram baba manava seva madhav seva aap ki acche kaam ke liye abhinandan

  • Ďïpïkà V.
    09/13/2019 17:31

    🙏🙏👌👌