82-Year-Old Idli Seller Becomes Internet Famous
She sells arguably the world’s most affordable idlis. But 82-year-old Kamalathal is not jacking up the prices even after gushy endorsements from Anand Mahindra and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
09/16/2019 3:08 PM
787 comments
Krishna V.10/19/2019 07:08
Very nice
Raja A.10/18/2019 17:31
She is incarnation of god.....
Stephen S.10/17/2019 19:19
Super amma ur God amma
Ajangmei G.10/17/2019 15:29
Mamma kip on serving coz u are a blessed one.
Jagathish10/17/2019 11:42
அன்னலட்சுமி மீண்டும் பிறப்பது போல் நீங்கள் வந்தவர் வயிறு நிறைந்தால் போதும் சம்பாதிக்கும் எண்ணம் இல்லை எனக்கு ஒரு நாள் கூலி கிடைத்தால் போதும் அதிகம் வேண்டாம் என்று மனமார சொல்கிறீர்கள் இந்த காலத்திலும் இப்படி ஒரு தெய்வத்தை காண நாங்கள் பார்க்கும் செய்துள்ளோம் ஆண்டவன் உங்கள் உங்களை பரிமாறும் பரிபூரணமாய் காப்பாற்றட்டும் மக்களாகிய நாங்கள் உங்களுக்காக ஆண்டவனை பிரார்த்தனை செய்து கொள்கிறேன் நானும் உங்கள் வழியில் நடக்க விரும்புகின்றேன
Bablu Z.10/17/2019 08:55
30 year wow
Samanth S.10/16/2019 14:40
Hi shi is a truly happy
Cadet R.10/16/2019 11:38
Saapadu podre unge nalla manasu ku ninge eppovum nalla irikkanum paatimaa
Suti J.10/16/2019 04:40
"Because that's what heroes do"
Mohan S.10/16/2019 04:20
Great budhi
Sunil D.10/16/2019 01:25
Selute mom
Balveer S.10/15/2019 17:33
B at
Enkawla R.10/15/2019 14:39
Who peel the onions in the comment section
Bhargav M.10/15/2019 11:39
Such a beautiful soul.
Kambal Y.10/15/2019 02:31
Great garnd ma
Roopa C.10/15/2019 01:17
pray to God that this Grandma should remain happy for the rest of her life and no wonder all the good she has done has been recognised. Appreciations to the Indian ministry.
Kento V.10/14/2019 12:13
Amazing
Bikram R.10/13/2019 19:49
Love you
Uppuluri S.10/13/2019 11:01
I r great amma..
Ravi M.10/13/2019 05:53
Need to taste that natural food... definately later wil visit