A Bike Ride On Coconut Trees
His bike can zip up and down tree trunks in minutes. This farmer from Karnataka is taking coconut harvesting to the next level. 🌴😎
08/08/2020 6:57 AM
270 comments
Diwakar B.an hour
What is the cost of the machine
Samuel K.2 hours
Amazing
Andrew H.2 hours
its beetle nut tree n its an old video..betaaa
Manjunath E.3 hours
It's not coconut trees, it's Areca Nut Trees
Babu J.3 hours
wonderfull machine.
Sudipta S.4 hours
Wow it's sooo helpful
Asia N.4 hours
Superb
Abhilash A.5 hours
Real engineering......out of syllabus
Rakesh N.5 hours
:)
Shyam S.5 hours
It's a great job. Congrats
Bhumesh P.5 hours
Good innovation . God bless you always
Kalpana W.5 hours
Superb
Guhan T.5 hours
paruga...
Prabagaran G.7 hours
Amazing innovation.
Shriraj S.7 hours
tuvui ek kar. 1.4 l, Diesel turbo. Marlo accelerator direct parodkaralya bhatan.
Suneeta S.7 hours
Really great nnovative
Prem S.7 hours
https://youtu.be/_HDu79qW8_I
Gurmeet S.8 hours
Very Good initiative....heads off to you all 🙂🙂🙂
Jijojose K.9 hours
That's awesome 🤩🤩😍😍😍😍
Bidan E.9 hours
It will be applicable only for short straight arecanut tree but for long arecanut I don't think so weight of machine is too much, still its a good invention congratulations to the innovator.