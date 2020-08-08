back

A Bike Ride On Coconut Trees

His bike can zip up and down tree trunks in minutes. This farmer from Karnataka is taking coconut harvesting to the next level. 🌴😎

08/08/2020 6:57 AM
  • 619.2k
  • 353

270 comments

  • Diwakar B.
    an hour

    What is the cost of the machine

  • Samuel K.
    2 hours

    Amazing

  • Andrew H.
    2 hours

    its beetle nut tree n its an old video..betaaa

  • Manjunath E.
    3 hours

    It's not coconut trees, it's Areca Nut Trees

  • Babu J.
    3 hours

    wonderfull machine.

  • Sudipta S.
    4 hours

    Wow it's sooo helpful

  • Asia N.
    4 hours

    Superb

  • Abhilash A.
    5 hours

    Real engineering......out of syllabus

  • Rakesh N.
    5 hours

    :)

  • Shyam S.
    5 hours

    It's a great job. Congrats

  • Bhumesh P.
    5 hours

    Good innovation . God bless you always

  • Kalpana W.
    5 hours

    Superb

  • Guhan T.
    5 hours

    paruga...

  • Prabagaran G.
    7 hours

    Amazing innovation.

  • Shriraj S.
    7 hours

    tuvui ek kar. 1.4 l, Diesel turbo. Marlo accelerator direct parodkaralya bhatan.

  • Suneeta S.
    7 hours

    Really great nnovative

  • Prem S.
    7 hours

    https://youtu.be/_HDu79qW8_I

  • Gurmeet S.
    8 hours

    Very Good initiative....heads off to you all 🙂🙂🙂

  • Jijojose K.
    9 hours

    That's awesome 🤩🤩😍😍😍😍

  • Bidan E.
    9 hours

    It will be applicable only for short straight arecanut tree but for long arecanut I don't think so weight of machine is too much, still its a good invention congratulations to the innovator.

