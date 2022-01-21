back
A BJP Minister, A BBC Journalist, And An Unfinished Interview
When the BBC asked this BJP minister about hate speeches in Haridwar, he walked out of the interview.
13/01/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 6:25 AM
- 140K
- 1.5K
- 370
353 comments
Er A.21/01/2022 18:48
In gadho se yahi bartav krna chahiye..well done
Hardeep S.21/01/2022 02:48
Well done moraya ji 👍. This propaganda left oriented channel needs to be banned l.
Pema T.20/01/2022 18:25
Good 👍
Pronoy M.20/01/2022 08:40
These Hindus are destroying India's reputation. So hard to accept that these are our policymakers 😞
Siva S.20/01/2022 08:22
The deputy cm is absolutely right , it's their meeting and their speech. It's not done by BJP. Why the rest of the other religious leaders' speeches are never questioned.
Sanghita B.19/01/2022 14:12
Well done,long live bjp
Vimal S.19/01/2022 13:56
BBC fully deserves this
Md R.19/01/2022 13:15
All bjp leaders will run..there give interview to godi media..
Arif O.19/01/2022 12:00
DAMN!!!
Naveed D.19/01/2022 11:17
These modern day zionist nazis and their arrogance. Muslims need to unite against this cancer.
Rusel19/01/2022 09:43
Dendians calls for musl*m genocide , rape from high bench while sometimes when when something happens in neighbouring country they bark like d*-gs who became crazy ! And talks about so called humanity! While non of Muslim on high bench in Bangladesh neither spoke for such heinous crime against Their minority! And when even someone tried to do such thing then it's condemned by the prime minister while dendian prime minister didn't even condemn! Because he's a criminal himself!!! E-ndians are so shameless to talk about minorities in other countries while they are behaving like animals to their minorities!
R.c. P.19/01/2022 09:41
BBC Does deserve these insults for biased reporting and distortion of Facts.
Lone E.19/01/2022 09:27
Muslims are equal citizens of india like that of india
Said A.19/01/2022 07:36
Truth always hurts 😂😂😂😂
Shareef M.19/01/2022 07:30
All BJP leaders same
Anil R.19/01/2022 04:58
He has learnt well from his ring master.
Vishal A.19/01/2022 04:57
Ek number ke sarpok hai bjp wale..
Adnan K.19/01/2022 03:29
Ye awqat a inki
Mar L.18/01/2022 21:58
BJP is a washing machine party Even a terrorist can become minister or CM under this party
Rishabh R.18/01/2022 20:21
😂i would suggest this channel to change its name because every fcking news is like against Hindus or India or some other sensitive content I have never seen such a news which is actually motivating like some social workers coming up with new ideas or something like that sort everytime negative aspect