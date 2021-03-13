back
A Boy From Himachal Who Dared To Dream
Once upon a time he studied under a tree... today he is the ninth richest Indian-American. This is the story of Jay Chaudhry.
13/03/2021 5:27 AM
- 59.6K
- 946
- 11
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
9 comments
Gangadhar S.3 days
Highly inspiring, hardwork always pays rich dividends.
Manoj P.3 days
Risk hai to Isque hai Sir🙏🙏
Pradeep K.4 days
Please stay in USA don't come to India.....here political goons can plant bomb in a car parked in front of their richest man's house ...... And busy playing tu chor mein sipahi....game.....mockery of system and people.....stay there, stay safe....please don't come back....here people need govt jobs....and keep on applying till 45 age.....entrepreneurship gyi tail lene.......
Raman S.5 days
He was senior to my mother in school those days and from a nearby village of hp proud of sir g
Subrata M.5 days
Sir proud of you. Every ending is a new beaganig
Adnan K.5 days
... All Hopes on you now. 😂
Karan R.5 days
If he had stayed in India to pursue UPSC, he would have wasted his whole life in the govt corridors., though might be with some extra land across India, property in metro, cigars and whiskeys in his cupboards. But at the end an arrogant, loser in power opium. DEAD SKILLS and WATAGE OF LIFE. UGLY TRADE-OFF.
Rajesh S.6 days
Thanks for sharing
Brut India7 days
You can watch the whole speech here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mw4JnVeyD50