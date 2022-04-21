back

A cab ride that inspired communal harmony

Why this Mumbaikar encouraged her cab driver to offer namaz mid-trip... 🤲🏽 🚖 💕

21/04/2022 8:35 AMupdated: 21/04/2022 8:36 AM
  • 243K
  • 475

446 comments

  • Thakur D.
    an hour

    Sickular keedey k kaati 🤣🤣🤣

  • S H.
    an hour

    Great ma'am...keep it up...

  • Neha J.
    2 hours

    yes I will definitely initiate as long as I could

  • Shahrin L.
    2 hours

    Respect

  • Javed H.
    2 hours

    This is show of religions this is not namaz or prayer

  • Gaurav K.
    2 hours

    It's like reading Quran or namaz in temple gathers a lot of attention. Lots of love and humanity from all over the country n blah blah blah ... Let's start playing Hanuman Chalisa in all masjids .. ohh sorry ye possible nahi hai ?? One sided secularist fools who call themselves Hindu are our real enemies !!

  • Mohammad A.
    3 hours

    You're such an example of humanity and an a true indian. You represent your culture and what your religion taught you❤ You may my respect. 🙏 Spread love.

  • Santosh S.
    3 hours

    One day the same driver or same comuni...will show u the truth ...no need to explain

  • Nisreen K.
    3 hours

    Salute to ur thoughts n actions. GBU

  • Shradha L.
    3 hours

    Wow.me too.love gud humans not religion..very inspiring post 👍👍

  • Rani M.
    3 hours

    This is humanity not caste creed religion fair dark all that crap

  • Syed A.
    3 hours

    Obviously that driver might pray for you also madam virtually who is helping each others we should pray for that mankind.Any have we appreciate your kindness tolerance and helpingness.So we total muslim community would like to say Thank you.

  • Nisha A.
    3 hours

    Truly Indian!!

  • Ataif J.
    3 hours

    Don't worry madam dont care about Andh bhakt.

  • Muhammud S.
    4 hours

    What a kind gesture

  • Jaishree P.
    4 hours

    Salute to you mam

  • Satish S.
    4 hours

    I don't know when people will learn to live in Harmony rather than Following Idiotic Politicians

  • Shamim K.
    4 hours

    Sister your behavior shows us humanity

  • Danish M.
    4 hours

    Truly amazing and mesmerizing to hear such stories.

  • Shamim K.
    5 hours

    Well done sister

