A Cartoonist Who Draws Truth To Power
Criticising governments through his art isn't new for cartoonist Manjul, but even he was shaken by something that happened to him earlier this month...
22/06/2021 5:41 PMupdated: 23/06/2021 7:15 AM
26 comments
Amitanand P.7 hours
Rishi R.a day
Abki bar Modi Sarkar. This is the Sab Ka sath Sab Ka Vikas.
Siddharth J.2 days
“Let My Country Awake” Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls; Where words come out from the depth of truth; Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection; Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit; Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action – Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.
MD I.2 days
Mera maana A hi ki Duniya may sirf 2 kism Kay log hai SAMAJDAR aur CHUTIYA jab Tak tum SAMAJDAR rahogay to tum ko koai B CHUTIYA nhi Bana sakta
JF K.2 days
If u write and post truth against tyrants evil govt u get screwed up even.... Rss hire some agent to kill them... Just like what they did to gauri lankesh and justice Loyola
Abhijit B.2 days
Simply misuse of democracy... Indian need military rule... And Isolation of all political parties... And BAN on politicians came through nepotism....
Priyanka B.2 days
Aapke kaam pr critic hua to kaise laga? Kisi bhi Indian Govt ko 140 billion logonko sambhal kar hmesha khush rkhna koi majak nhi, yu hi AC cabin me baithkar critic Karna kitni Stability Deta hai Desh ko? Desh ki himmat bno n hi hausla todo, aur agar tumse kuchh bhi n ho to Govt ko dosh do??? Why always Indian Government? Why nt other countries?
Sunny G.2 days
Ha bosdk France kai cartoon kai time pai toh nahi aya tu cartoonist ko Defend karne Gand mar dete teri ata toh🤣🤣
Annkiit A.2 days
🙏🏽
Taneem D.2 days
Govts intolerance
प्रतीक भ.2 days
Is Twitter against Modi or with Modi?
San W.2 days
He should be put behind bars.Anti national hai saala-Modi Bhakt😂😂😂😂🤡
Jaideep P.2 days
Modi govt is fascist!
Sameer V.2 days
Be determined and carry on your work.
Shivam M.2 days
This is Modizism
Hasnain H.3 days
Keep going right way Way of love care and concern for every individual
Daniel D.3 days
Bamford K.3 days
Varun G.3 days
Please carry on your great work. Like you, there are millions within country and from abroad who invested in India, they all been Flagged ❎ in other words, whom so ever, will come in the line of this present government, they will be killed or boycotted or banned and barred from his services. No matter how rich or poor you are.
Manish M.3 days
He is not cartoonist.. He is a stooge of Congress funded by China...