A Chilling Rescue In Uttarakhand

When a car and the people inside were inches away from being washed by floods in Uttarakhand…

19/10/2021 3:02 PM
  • 40.4K
  • 11

4 comments

  • Brut India
    20/10/2021 17:46

    In Kerala, floods have proved just as lethal this year. At least 26 people have been killed in floods in southern India after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, cutting off towns and villages. More here: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-58940880

  • Rwan M.
    20/10/2021 12:07

    This is a victory for the Muslims who were killed in India and a victory for Larian Khan who was unjustly imprisoned 😂😂😂✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻

  • Anjali G.
    19/10/2021 15:40

    Bach gye

  • B R.
    19/10/2021 15:01

    0

