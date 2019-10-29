back
A Delegation of European MPs Visits Kashmir
From the Prime Minister to government officials, everyone has said Kashmir is India’s internal matter. Yet, suddenly, a group of European Parliamentarians were provided access to the troubled area. 😯
10/29/2019 1:47 PMupdated: 10/29/2019 3:20 PM
- 165.7k
- 1.8k
- 217
206 comments
Sanjoy D.11/15/2019 19:19
https://youtu.be/pWSGQ1FsLuE
അകാലത്തിൽ മ.11/15/2019 08:45
BJP is ruining India...
Rajesh Y.11/13/2019 15:53
Teri kyo phat rahi h
Subhojit S.11/13/2019 07:47
All because your arms n ammunition sales are going down??
Jalil A.11/13/2019 05:54
No
Alok A.11/12/2019 14:03
Brut faltu .. cannot influence or induct what they want..
Mubeen K.11/12/2019 08:06
may be a survey before investment😉
Rasidul M.11/12/2019 05:57
Need local media...to show real truth...
Vishal M.11/11/2019 17:06
Brut. Do whatever you can but your anti-India rants wont gonna effect us(The Indian). Stfu mägg○T
Sandeep R.11/11/2019 07:59
Kashmir is an integral part of India & we don’t need any internal or external stray dogs to bark at it.
Tangkim S.11/11/2019 04:25
Information is not clear 🤔
Sushil J.11/10/2019 19:35
Gand chatne wala agent
Vicky P.11/09/2019 15:11
Of course they are not officially visited the valley they are brought up by a broker from Europe.....
Sandeep S.11/09/2019 02:54
Talk about Uighar Muslims in China. Talk about genocide in balochistan. Shias murdered openly in balochistan. Talk about the pakistani army support for Taliban in Afghanistn. Talk about minority ethnic groups in Pakistan. Talk about Pakistani army genocide in Bangladesh in 1971. Talk about the pakistani army sending terrorists in kashmir. BRUT IS PROPAGANDA NEWS AGAINST INDIA.
Sandeep S.11/09/2019 02:51
This page creators are foreign paid for creating propaganda against India
Sahil L.11/08/2019 17:46
They were not sent by EU thats it
Pratik W.11/08/2019 17:29
Who is the journalist? Can anyone tell me?
Shishir B.11/07/2019 12:03
Hari Singh sign power of accession with India. Not with Pakistan, so pok is also need to be added in india. Which is acquired by porkis since independence. So be clear with only 72yrs history. And present condition is to protect kasmir local from terrorism.
Apoorv S.11/07/2019 03:28
Congress meeting labour party, supporters of Indian diplomat Ravindra Mhatre's murderers, nobody raises an eyebrow.
Prince K.11/06/2019 04:21
Everything happens for a reason, everything has a reason, whatever they are trying to do to divert the attention of the world from the main issue in Kashmir, is taking a u-turn and highlighting the same issue.... Renaming places and changing status does not change the cause....