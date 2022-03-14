back

A face-off between Nitish Kumar and Bihar speaker

“You cannot interfere,” said an angry Nitish Kumar as he lashed out at the Bihar assembly speaker.

14/03/2022 5:39 PM
  • 142.8K
  • 42

    A face-off between Nitish Kumar and Bihar speaker

30 comments

  • Rajendran T.
    6 hours

    Good, Nitish roars for the right of his government! Otherwise, the BJP will swallow him!

  • Safvan M.
    8 hours

    LOOK WHOS TALKING.

  • Raju K.
    9 hours

    तुम साले बरनोल ले लो। BJP 4 राज्यों में सरकार बना रही है। तुझे जहन्नुम नसीब हो। 🤣🤣

  • Ganesan N.
    20 hours

    Nitishji what did you do for Pandits genocide ???

  • Pradeep B.
    20 hours

    डर से बौखलाया हुआ आदमी है

  • Nancy B.
    21 hours

    I Guess, only now he woke up!

  • Quadri S.
    21 hours

    Akhir RSS ki langot dhote hain. Tumhari aukat yehi hai.

  • Jaideep P.
    a day

    Now u understand bjp is so communal n irrational!

  • Lemtor S.
    a day

    It looks as if the Indian Constitution is no longer in operation.

  • Iqubal P.
    a day

    I think BJP RSS using Nitish He must aware about them dirty political propaganda if he finish with them might be he would be best president candidate

  • Sanju S.
    a day

    BRUT is not partial , please! Present real matter not become one sided,Nitish is behaving like Pak General

  • Sanju S.
    a day

    Police is not arresting the organizer who has a realation with JDU minister and arrested some people who were watching orchestra and are BJP supporters that is real issue for clash in Assembly

  • Pavan V.
    a day

    boss, opinion?

  • Sivakumarperungozhi
    a day

    Does not augur well for NDA. Modiji shall pacify Nitishji else the entire UPA will shed crocodile tears for Nitishji.

  • Malikanand
    a day

    need a teleprompter

  • Malikanand
    a day

    5000 years lies of hindu.. from brahma head hindu brahmin ans kshtriyas and dalits and tribals... born but science proved how I born, Next that 2% percent community spreading greedy on obc community so that majority dalits and tribals should be kept below.. what a cruel mindset in the name of religion.. is religion important or nation..? I'm a hindu and also obc..just having a muslim name..

  • Rohit S.
    a day

    BRUT please present both of the sides the speaker words weren't presented.

  • Salim A.
    a day

    https://fb.watch/bLLwgwCI-g/

  • Mahendhran T.
    a day

    Atleast Nitish kumar has once asserted his authority as CM of Bihar from being a BJP puppet and mute spectator of the daylight atrocities of BJP and RSS in Bihar. Hope he continues to take a tough stand to maintain peace and order.

  • Sinnathambi S.
    a day

    Nithish Kumar ji joined hands with wrong party BJP. They never respect constitution. They will destroy your party. Please come out of BJP.

