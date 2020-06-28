back
A Fisherman's Journey From London to Raigad
Ganesh Nakhawa left a job in London to work for his community back home. Eight years later, when the lockdown struck his town, his foreign degree and his long-term vision helped Koli fishermen tide over the crisis. He shared these details with Brut recently.
49 comments
Karimulla B.6 days
Best example for us friend. Working with a different team for good. But, SUCCESS is always with Hard workers, n it's YOU. Congratulations.
Sumangala S.07/08/2020 01:55
,👏👏
Rumi B.07/07/2020 09:42
It's a old tale- old wine in new bottle.👍
Samir B.07/06/2020 21:06
Wow Ganesh from Uran on Brut. Proud
Sandy R.07/04/2020 14:18
Anupam S.07/04/2020 12:41
What's inspiring about him?? Catching too many fishes, making oceans empty has only bad effects on environment.
Ameeta S.07/02/2020 01:36
Fish feel pain. Yes it is cruel. The world is waking up to this not to profit from killing and profit instead from supplying non violent foods
Ravi N.07/02/2020 01:21
Fishing is cruel job and industry, I no longer support that job.
Gajendra D.07/01/2020 16:42
His *foreign* degree ???
Anish N.07/01/2020 06:19
Great initiative
Brut India06/30/2020 06:50
CORRECTION: Ganesh Nakhawa graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in Scotland and not the University of Edinburgh as stated in the video.
Mangesh P.06/30/2020 05:00
❤️
Vishal G.06/30/2020 02:26
Good inniative bro
Adesh D.06/29/2020 19:16
Awesome work ganesh, keep it up
Niranjan K.06/29/2020 17:41
Great work my friend
Swu A.06/29/2020 10:52
Good job
Siddesh V.06/29/2020 10:00
👏🏻👍🏻
Manoj K.06/29/2020 07:32
Good
Kanishk C.06/29/2020 07:11
How can you justify killing and eating an animal, goverment can provide those fishermen some alternative.
Sapna D.06/29/2020 05:51
Well done