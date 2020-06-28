back

A Fisherman's Journey From London to Raigad

Ganesh Nakhawa left a job in London to work for his community back home. Eight years later, when the lockdown struck his town, his foreign degree and his long-term vision helped Koli fishermen tide over the crisis. He shared these details with Brut recently.

06/28/2020 5:27 AM
  • 126.4k
  • 67

Portraits

  1. 3:05

    Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

  2. 2:24

    IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India

  3. 1:37

    Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police

  4. 3:31

    When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak

  5. 3:05

    The Landlords Of The Moon

  6. 1:43

    Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India

Arte - il est temps

49 comments

  • Karimulla B.
    6 days

    Best example for us friend. Working with a different team for good. But, SUCCESS is always with Hard workers, n it's YOU. Congratulations.

  • Sumangala S.
    07/08/2020 01:55

    ,👏👏

  • Rumi B.
    07/07/2020 09:42

    It's a old tale- old wine in new bottle.👍

  • Samir B.
    07/06/2020 21:06

    Wow Ganesh from Uran on Brut. Proud

  • Sandy R.
    07/04/2020 14:18

    Work from Home with Typinghouse.com. Multiple work options & No registration fees. Register now - https://typinghouse.com/register-free?refer=618111

  • Anupam S.
    07/04/2020 12:41

    What's inspiring about him?? Catching too many fishes, making oceans empty has only bad effects on environment.

  • Ameeta S.
    07/02/2020 01:36

    Fish feel pain. Yes it is cruel. The world is waking up to this not to profit from killing and profit instead from supplying non violent foods

  • Ravi N.
    07/02/2020 01:21

    Fishing is cruel job and industry, I no longer support that job.

  • Gajendra D.
    07/01/2020 16:42

    His *foreign* degree ???

  • Anish N.
    07/01/2020 06:19

    Great initiative

  • Brut India
    06/30/2020 06:50

    CORRECTION: Ganesh Nakhawa graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in Scotland and not the University of Edinburgh as stated in the video.

  • Mangesh P.
    06/30/2020 05:00

    ❤️

  • Vishal G.
    06/30/2020 02:26

    Good inniative bro

  • Adesh D.
    06/29/2020 19:16

    Awesome work ganesh, keep it up

  • Niranjan K.
    06/29/2020 17:41

    Great work my friend

  • Swu A.
    06/29/2020 10:52

    Good job

  • Siddesh V.
    06/29/2020 10:00

    👏🏻👍🏻

  • Manoj K.
    06/29/2020 07:32

    Good

  • Kanishk C.
    06/29/2020 07:11

    How can you justify killing and eating an animal, goverment can provide those fishermen some alternative.

  • Sapna D.
    06/29/2020 05:51

    Well done