back

A Fishy Cure For Asthma From Hyderabad

Hyderabad is famous for its biryani. But every year lakhs of people queue up to eat something else here.🐟

06/14/2019 11:03 AM
  • 1.7m
  • 1.1k

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

  3. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  4. One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal

  5. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  6. India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men

671 comments

  • Dipannita R.
    07/26/2019 06:19

    What happens to the live fish that they swallow?Does it still remain in the stomach?

  • Spark V.
    07/20/2019 18:34

    PC.. Wesay maas Machi nahi khani aisay zinda Machi kha Leni yakh....

  • Sanjay G.
    07/20/2019 15:12

    Live fish with a strong steroid .

  • Solomon G.
    07/19/2019 16:24

    Every Cricketer should be given to eat b4 every ICC world cup ..

  • Dikchhen L.
    07/18/2019 01:44

    GERD can be cured by this baba

  • Sam R.
    07/13/2019 07:00

    any comment bro

  • Bisu K.
    07/13/2019 05:47

    Address plse

  • Surender C.
    07/13/2019 04:55

    Who is shit like u brut

  • Himanshu Y.
    07/13/2019 03:51

    Ye saale kya jaanwar se kam h..

  • Mudassir M.
    07/12/2019 21:07

    That heavy metal contamination is from the fish which is reared in heavily contaminated ponds

  • Maria L.
    07/12/2019 16:03

    Its really good.

  • Maria L.
    07/12/2019 15:53

    God bless them

  • Mohit S.
    07/12/2019 13:51

    Snake the food first looking

  • Zakir H.
    07/12/2019 12:00

    Bewakuf

  • Yuvraj M.
    07/12/2019 08:48

    Mad

  • Imran K.
    07/12/2019 07:07

    Andhe bhakt😁

  • Sanju M.
    07/12/2019 05:29

    have u tried this in Hyderabad?

  • الفت ز.
    07/12/2019 04:12

    Ew those hands going inside so 😵😵😵

  • Chandarkant C.
    07/12/2019 01:19

    Send me address and phone number

  • Gopi N.
    07/11/2019 20:28

    Some strong PLACEBO EFFECT !