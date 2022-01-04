back
A Hindu Household's Fight For Christmas In Karnataka
This woman had the perfect response for right-wing busybodies fishing for a Christmas controversy at her home 👀
04/01/2022 3:27 PMupdated: 04/01/2022 11:46 PM
215 comments
Fay D.2 days
WHEN PEOPLE D I E WHAT IS THE GARUNTY THEY WILL COME BACK TO THERE OWN RELIGION. ITS FILL WITH IGNORANT PEOPLE ON THIS E A R T H
Saru S.3 days
Conversion of religion shoukd be an offence in india
Judy P.3 days
Ignorant bastards! Leave these poor people alone…:have the guts to go into a big city and take it on! Animals!
Deepabali B.3 days
read some of the comments here
Archeese B.3 days
Lavde dal
Eldon M.3 days
I'm talking purely on the political front !!! If this filthy goberment took care of its citizens regardless of their CASTE / CREED / RELIGION believe you me they wouldn't need any "GHARWAPSI" or Aunty conversion bullshit !!
Chitra M.3 days
Good job done sister. Jai bheem
Puneet S.4 days
😕😕
Goutham K.4 days
We should start deporting these people to Christian majority countries empty handed then they will realise what's what
Dinesh N.4 days
Ultimately you assholes are degrading your religious teachings and values in front of world...such dictating acts will only damage your religion's reputation.
Dinesh N.4 days
Feeling realy pitty after reading some comments where educated fools are supporting the goons.... Do you guies have any moral values... Are you guies realy educated ?
Ven S.4 days
Laughable, this is what happens when you mix modern feminism with these cults. They are slowly being converted, can tell by their arrogant attitude
Visha L.4 days
What's wrong with this bajrang group, seriously taking a p*** all the time 🤬🤬
Wang D.4 days
Trying to share this post but not happening.
Ambreen N.4 days
Very brave ladies. Everyone should have the right to practice their beliefs.
Ram K.4 days
❤️❤️🙏
Nitin D.4 days
Hinduism is a great religion, but chuddi gangs are Lol
Taneem D.4 days
Before 2014 India provided its citizen freedom of religion
Oxemberg D.5 days
Brut ko conversion nhi dikhta, talwar ke nok pe
Supriya R.5 days
I support Hindu rashtra