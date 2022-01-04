back

A Hindu Household's Fight For Christmas In Karnataka

This woman had the perfect response for right-wing busybodies fishing for a Christmas controversy at her home 👀

04/01/2022 3:27 PMupdated: 04/01/2022 11:46 PM
  • 241.5K
  • 229

Changing India

  1. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  2. 5:12

    Farhan Akhtar Bats For Feminism

  3. 1:35

    Sabarimala woman activist assaulted

  4. 3:26

    A Hindu Household's Fight For Christmas In Karnataka

  5. 3:02

    Journalist Of The Year: Danish Siddiqui

  6. 3:00

    The Indian Woman Who Trains Commandos

215 comments

  • Fay D.
    2 days

    WHEN PEOPLE D I E WHAT IS THE GARUNTY THEY WILL COME BACK TO THERE OWN RELIGION. ITS FILL WITH IGNORANT PEOPLE ON THIS E A R T H

  • Saru S.
    3 days

    Conversion of religion shoukd be an offence in india

  • Judy P.
    3 days

    Ignorant bastards! Leave these poor people alone…:have the guts to go into a big city and take it on! Animals!

  • Deepabali B.
    3 days

    read some of the comments here

  • Archeese B.
    3 days

    Lavde dal

  • Eldon M.
    3 days

    I'm talking purely on the political front !!! If this filthy goberment took care of its citizens regardless of their CASTE / CREED / RELIGION believe you me they wouldn't need any "GHARWAPSI" or Aunty conversion bullshit !!

  • Chitra M.
    3 days

    Good job done sister. Jai bheem

  • Puneet S.
    4 days

    😕😕

  • Goutham K.
    4 days

    We should start deporting these people to Christian majority countries empty handed then they will realise what's what

  • Dinesh N.
    4 days

    Ultimately you assholes are degrading your religious teachings and values in front of world...such dictating acts will only damage your religion's reputation.

  • Dinesh N.
    4 days

    Feeling realy pitty after reading some comments where educated fools are supporting the goons.... Do you guies have any moral values... Are you guies realy educated ?

  • Ven S.
    4 days

    Laughable, this is what happens when you mix modern feminism with these cults. They are slowly being converted, can tell by their arrogant attitude

  • Visha L.
    4 days

    What's wrong with this bajrang group, seriously taking a p*** all the time 🤬🤬

  • Wang D.
    4 days

    Trying to share this post but not happening.

  • Ambreen N.
    4 days

    Very brave ladies. Everyone should have the right to practice their beliefs.

  • Ram K.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️🙏

  • Nitin D.
    4 days

    Hinduism is a great religion, but chuddi gangs are Lol

  • Taneem D.
    4 days

    Before 2014 India provided its citizen freedom of religion

  • Oxemberg D.
    5 days

    Brut ko conversion nhi dikhta, talwar ke nok pe

  • Supriya R.
    5 days

    I support Hindu rashtra

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.