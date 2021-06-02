back
A Journalist's Journey To Running A State!
In his earlier avatar, he was a thriving radio star. But he left that life behind to become Mr. Everything in a state government.
02/06/2021 11:31 AM
- 127.8K
- 2.8K
- 99
91 comments
Rajeev C.4 hours
Nayak 2 Ad Man & Company 🤓
Dippak M.6 hours
Best Education Minister India has EVER had! Delhiites are Lucky...🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Milind S.6 hours
Seems like PR page of AAP or may be Manish Sisodia 😄
Ritu C.6 hours
Brut Stop Spreading fake news. let's remind you, In All corruption in Delhi, AAP MLA only involved & sheltered by CM Kejri only. कोई शक..🙄
Sraj R.9 hours
Delhi is lucky that it has such a qualified & hard working politician who along with AK & AAP is doing a great job to improve the condition of Delhi & its people.
Varun P.9 hours
Sab dalal hai bc. Your Dalali won't stop with the AAM AADMIS & AAURATS Of People of Bharat. Every political party stinks. Because every political party thinks about its own "Party & Politics". We need some new ideology now. It's a high time. Warna yeh dalal kab desh bechdenge, hame pata bhi nahi chalega. Assholes.
Chennamattathu V.10 hours
Where is that Anna Hazare and his anti corruption movement...?
Sandeep N.12 hours
Why this has to be recorded..
Nina K.12 hours
We hear he is also very accessible to all
Nirjhar G.12 hours
I call bullshit
Dattaram M.13 hours
Dattaram M.13 hours
Jai🌴🌻🌿
Kajal B.14 hours
We need more people like him..in india
Lhm A.15 hours
I reall appricate his courage of Honesty.
Harry M.16 hours
Blood line of all politicians is same, pigs.
Zaby I.17 hours
Shout out for this kind of ministers 👍👍👍👍👍❤️❤️📣📣📣📣📣📣
Zaby I.17 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Shipra D.17 hours
One of the great leaders of India !!
Vikas T.17 hours
Jo khud sabse bade dalaal hai wo gyan de rahe hai .....😂😂😂😂😂
Silky M.18 hours
Great