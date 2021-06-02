back

A Journalist's Journey To Running A State!

In his earlier avatar, he was a thriving radio star. But he left that life behind to become Mr. Everything in a state government.

02/06/2021 11:31 AM
  • 127.8K
  • 99

91 comments

  • Rajeev C.
    4 hours

    Nayak 2 Ad Man & Company 🤓

  • Dippak M.
    6 hours

    Best Education Minister India has EVER had! Delhiites are Lucky...🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Milind S.
    6 hours

    Seems like PR page of AAP or may be Manish Sisodia 😄

  • Ritu C.
    6 hours

    Brut Stop Spreading fake news. let's remind you, In All corruption in Delhi, AAP MLA only involved & sheltered by CM Kejri only. कोई शक..🙄

  • Sraj R.
    9 hours

    Delhi is lucky that it has such a qualified & hard working politician who along with AK & AAP is doing a great job to improve the condition of Delhi & its people.

  • Varun P.
    9 hours

    Sab dalal hai bc. Your Dalali won't stop with the AAM AADMIS & AAURATS Of People of Bharat. Every political party stinks. Because every political party thinks about its own "Party & Politics". We need some new ideology now. It's a high time. Warna yeh dalal kab desh bechdenge, hame pata bhi nahi chalega. Assholes.

  • Chennamattathu V.
    10 hours

    Where is that Anna Hazare and his anti corruption movement...?

  • Sandeep N.
    12 hours

    Why this has to be recorded..

  • Nina K.
    12 hours

    We hear he is also very accessible to all

  • Nirjhar G.
    12 hours

    I call bullshit

  • Dattaram M.
    13 hours

    🌿Let us make life "fight worthy". Fight for Citizens Right to protect their families. 🌿Children have a right to good food. Parents have a huge right to protect the value of their earned money. Hence we need to fight inflation. 🌿Form a citizen group / your group to protect "daily food commodity rates". There are about 30 items which were given to than Finance Minister Mr Chidambaram. It was called Common Man's Commodity Index. It was done to stop inflation in the prices of these commodities. That is why, many commodities like milk, rice, veggies, masalas, ghee, till now oil , public transport, school transport, books, internet, etc are still affordable. 🌿One has to fight against Govt to keep rates steady. Let's ask": Eggs: 60rs doz Onions : 25 rs kg Potatoes: 25 rs kg Rice: 20rs kg Oil :. 80 rs litre Bhendi, cabbage, chilli, ginger, garlic, coriander, etc at. 40 rs kg. Milk : 30rs litre Bread loaf : 20rs Bread Pao : 3rs Street food: Between rs 15 and 30 rs Rice thali cities: 50rs Rice thali towns : 35rs Rice thali villages : 30rs Chicken cleaned : 130rs kg Fish: 80rs kg Mutton: 120 rs kg. Bananas: 30rs kg Atta: 40rs kg Buscuits : 5rs and 10rs pkt Maggi noodles: 10rs pkt Toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, coconut oil, etc are other items where inflation is growing huge.🌾🌿🌼🙋‍♂️🍶🍬🍧🌻🌴🐓🐠🍌🍊🍉🍆🌽🥕🥚🌶️🍄🥪🥣🍦🍰🍼🥛📚🗞️

  • Dattaram M.
    13 hours

    Jai🌴🌻🌿

  • Kajal B.
    14 hours

    We need more people like him..in india

  • Lhm A.
    15 hours

    I reall appricate his courage of Honesty.

  • Harry M.
    16 hours

    Blood line of all politicians is same, pigs.

  • Zaby I.
    17 hours

    Shout out for this kind of ministers 👍👍👍👍👍❤️❤️📣📣📣📣📣📣

  • Zaby I.
    17 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Shipra D.
    17 hours

    One of the great leaders of India !!

  • Vikas T.
    17 hours

    Jo khud sabse bade dalaal hai wo gyan de rahe hai .....😂😂😂😂😂

  • Silky M.
    18 hours

    Great

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

