A Kargil War Hero
India commemorated Kargil Day on July 26. This is the story of the most celebrated hero from that war. Who is he?
07/27/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 07/28/2020 8:10 AM
201 comments
Saritha R.4 days
Jai Jawan The true love for country is when you fight in forefront and true heroes are one who sacrificed their lives Jai Hind 🙏 Jai Jawan 💐👏👏
Asha G.08/02/2020 09:20
Real hero salute sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Gurvinder S.08/02/2020 06:43
Proud of u sir..🙏🙏..
Somraj R.07/31/2020 15:11
Salute. Brave son of the soil. Your sacrifice is priceless.
K V.07/31/2020 14:35
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Yogesh A.07/31/2020 11:48
It was one of the toughest battle for our Army
Yogesh A.07/31/2020 11:47
Salute to all the Kargil warriors
Shumaila T.07/31/2020 11:34
He recd a "c" certifocate?? Mtlb chootia?? 🤣🤣🤣
Tina M.07/31/2020 02:32
Capt. Vikram Batra
Aman S.07/31/2020 02:06
what a waste of life..
Jyoti N.07/31/2020 01:48
Hope to have a son like him
Faisal A.07/30/2020 22:10
Salute 🙏
Soney S.07/30/2020 21:00
Wow captain batta I salute u for ur bravery
Rajneesh K.07/30/2020 20:08
Captain Vikram Batra!
Babu N.07/30/2020 17:37
We all salute you sir We are very proud of you sir
Embhahlangki K.07/30/2020 13:57
Why he would be named Sher Shah in the Karan Johar movie. Why not his real name Vikram Batra? Bcz this is based on true story. It's not fiction. Bollywood ka twist!
Nayan D.07/30/2020 07:56
Dear SherShah! You’re Still Alive in my heart n my prayers. Don’t know why?? May be.. “Yeh Dil Maange More”... 💝 Jai Jawan ✨
Inayat I.07/30/2020 04:22
Vikram batra torturer turned war hero ....
Prabu K.07/29/2020 22:06
What a tragedy to such a brave soldier's story to be made as a movie by the bigot - KJ....
Bahuleyan K.07/29/2020 20:14
🙏🏻💐🙏🇮🇳O\