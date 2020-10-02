back

A Kashmiri Pandit's Appeal To The Prime Minister

"Dear PM, help us get the jobs we were promised." A group of Kashmiri Pandits from Srinagar have been sitting on a “fast-unto-death” protest for two weeks, demanding jobs from the Centre. One of them relayed this message to the PM by speaking to Brut.

02/10/2020 4:27 PM
44 comments

  • Javed S.
    a day

    Chutiya kata hai tumara gandu, koi job ni milegi kisi ko, istemal krke fek diya hai tumhe feku ne

  • Pankaj B.
    2 days

    Bhai jab tak tum akele bache rahoge ye dikat rahegi... Bade vision se socho

  • Rohitraj P.
    2 days

    Halal putra laughing at this post

  • Nick C.
    3 days

    All my chutiya modi bhakts friends especially the kashmiri pandit Modi bhakts should watch this....din bhar Modi modi karte rehte ho ab ye dekho chutiyo

  • Krupa J.
    3 days

    Where are the bhakts

  • शहीद भ.
    4 days

    ज्यादा बोला तो भाई तुझे गवर्मेंट कश्मीरी पंडितों के साथ क्या हुआ था वो बताएगी

  • Yunis B.
    4 days

    Always plays victim card

  • Shobit M.
    5 days

    Sabko jobs chahiye... Jab kaam krne ki baari aayegi office aake chill krege :)

  • Roohi R.
    5 days

    Sir why are you expecting mango from cactus plant .this is what people planted it’s time for cultivation 🙏🙏

  • Hussain S.
    5 days

    Don't worry ambani is going to give you the job. Because government itself has nothing to give anything to people. Government already said be "Atmanirbhar"

  • Apa P.
    5 days

    Dear Kashmiri Pandits..... Kya lagta hai why they aren't helping? Are they not capable or there is some administrative hurdles? No.... You're just a tool they used to draw votes. Since Ram mandir issue is resolved now in next election you will be the core issue to boost patriotism in Indians masses through sympathy and compassion regarding your fate and suffering. They used you every time when there was election. So you have to wait.

  • Meera M.
    5 days

    Atleast they have got their place back after 60 years of waiting. Don’t these idiots see the world is a crisis. We are having a pandemic.

  • Sagar R.
    5 days

    please help

  • Nelson A.
    5 days

    Thesexpandits must be hoking fir fasting to death. That will not solve the problem. The problem is come out of religious comforts and live a life if reality. Get to streets and let your voice speak and gather everyone to root out the corrupts and drive the greedy out of their positions and bring the black money stored in the vaults and walls. Fasting is not going to make difference as you will be a number to government and nothing else. But join others and the government will have to do something. Let's work for modern India to thrive in economy and create jobs.

  • Xyed A.
    5 days

    U have been used by this goons politics party it’s biki hue party. We hope u will get your demands soon.

  • Rushikesh M.
    5 days

    The pain ia real..But don't expect anything from this govt.

  • Loki S.
    5 days

    Sorry you were only meant for political leverage.

  • Gurn O.
    5 days

    JAY hind Jay modi ji modi ji

  • Peerzada A.
    5 days

    Gadar pandit

  • Harsh A.
    5 days

    ❗❗❗❗सारे laughing emojis मुस्लिम्स के है, जिनका चरित्र साफ दिखाई देता है ये लोग जब भी कश्मीर की बात होती है, तब ऐसा reaction होता है की हमेशा हिन्दुओं के खिलाफ हो। मुझे नहीं पता जो ये video Dekh रहे है कि उन्हें Kashmiri Pandits की जानकारी है या नहीं। पर मै खुद उनका दुख समझता हूं जबसे मैंने 1990 के इतिहास की किताब पढ़ी है। इतनी जिल्लत दी थी हमारे भाईयो को। तुम तो देखते जाओ बस, क्या पता हम अपनी ज़मीन वापस लेने में सफल हो जाए😏 है ना 😂 emojis comment करने वालो ?? तब 😂ये करना जब वक़्त आएगा... देखेंगे कौन हस्ता है और को रोता है।💪🏻🚩🇮🇳

