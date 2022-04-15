back

A lesson in love from Surat

This school in Surat teaches lessons of love, not hate...

15/04/2022 1:27 PM
  • 41.1K
  • 89

79 comments

  • Shama P.
    a day

    Masaallah

  • Subir D.
    2 days

    India is for all.But rules are not perfect.That is repeated communal violence found in India.One India one rule is only the solution. I guess.

  • Nature i.
    4 days

    Don't segregate innocent students in the name of religion and caste

  • Mohammed E.
    4 days

    Will all the Adults of recently Inciting communal violence Hatred in the society Learn - what is peace and respect towards Fellow beings of other community dwellers Means. A big thank you for All & warm regards too for the kind gesture Shown by the students under School supervision administration.

  • Pamela N.
    4 days

    We are all one .God who do the same for everyone .God treats as all same

  • Zoya M.
    5 days

    Now a politician will surely jump in to make a chaos and stop this. These lovely acts brings shame to the politicians so obviously they won't be able to bear this.

  • Anitha S.
    5 days

    What a great gesture. Hats off to the Teachers and the whole staff for teaching children Lesson of Humanity and Equality! Salute to all

  • Cynthiya B.
    5 days

    This is my India, which taught n promoted secularism. Seeds of love n harmony n sown n not hatred of religion.

  • Meenakshi K.
    5 days

    From one little human to another … no place for cheap political divides!!!

  • Brut India
    5 days

    At this shrine in Mangaluru, caste and religion are no bar:

  • Human B.
    5 days

    Usuals in kerala💪💪

  • Anirban B.
    5 days

    To all Gujarat haters

  • Prabhu R.
    5 days

    Dunghead bhakts open your eyes!

  • Gobinda B.
    5 days

    Lovely ❤️❤️

  • Mohammed I.
    6 days

    It will haunt the termites

  • Vinay S.
    6 days

    Non sense

  • Jasmine F.
    6 days

    Their teacher must be a great person

  • Jasmine F.
    6 days

    Beautiful unity

  • Mohammed N.
    6 days

    Love is natural , hate is taught

  • Gousiya S.
    6 days

