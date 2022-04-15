back
A lesson in love from Surat
This school in Surat teaches lessons of love, not hate...
15/04/2022 1:27 PM
79 comments
Shama P.a day
Masaallah
Subir D.2 days
India is for all.But rules are not perfect.That is repeated communal violence found in India.One India one rule is only the solution. I guess.
Nature i.4 days
Don't segregate innocent students in the name of religion and caste
Mohammed E.4 days
Will all the Adults of recently Inciting communal violence Hatred in the society Learn - what is peace and respect towards Fellow beings of other community dwellers Means. A big thank you for All & warm regards too for the kind gesture Shown by the students under School supervision administration.
Pamela N.4 days
We are all one .God who do the same for everyone .God treats as all same
Zoya M.5 days
Now a politician will surely jump in to make a chaos and stop this. These lovely acts brings shame to the politicians so obviously they won't be able to bear this.
Anitha S.5 days
What a great gesture. Hats off to the Teachers and the whole staff for teaching children Lesson of Humanity and Equality! Salute to all
Cynthiya B.5 days
This is my India, which taught n promoted secularism. Seeds of love n harmony n sown n not hatred of religion.
Meenakshi K.5 days
From one little human to another … no place for cheap political divides!!!
Brut India5 days
At this shrine in Mangaluru, caste and religion are no bar:
Human B.5 days
Usuals in kerala💪💪
Anirban B.5 days
To all Gujarat haters
Prabhu R.5 days
Dunghead bhakts open your eyes!
Gobinda B.5 days
Lovely ❤️❤️
Mohammed I.6 days
It will haunt the termites
Vinay S.6 days
Non sense
Jasmine F.6 days
Their teacher must be a great person
Jasmine F.6 days
Beautiful unity
Mohammed N.6 days
Love is natural , hate is taught
Gousiya S.6 days
❤