A Lookback At Dussehra Of The 1950s
Dussehra festivities will be muted this year due to Covid. So here's a throwback to the pandemic-free celebrations in a newly independent India in the early '50s. 🎆
22/10/2020 9:12 AM
8 comments
Swarnesh R.3 hours
If you want to see the real Dasara need to visit Mysore by kings which started in 15 th century
Mujahid A.4 hours
Are Sri Lankans aware of this?
Tanmoy C.7 hours
This year has shown that mankind is a prisoner of it's own deeds! May Lord save us; may His blessings save the purpose for what we are.. 🙏
John N.9 hours
Lol😂.....Our great ancestor Raavan (இராவாணன்) is evil ....hahah.... Raavanan is immortal fools you cannot kill him so sad that you try to kill him every year😂😂.....When you know that ramayana is written from the side of Ram and obivously it is one sided with lot of false content witten by aryans.....We tamils know the real history of Raaavanan ....PITY ON You😈😈Raavanan🙏.....The Great Tamil King🖤
Timeelen S.9 hours
So sad, christmas will be mute too,
Bharath B.10 hours
It's DASARA You Fucking Northie Bitch
Asim11 hours
i wish our versity comes back.
Kibria A.11 hours
