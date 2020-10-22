back

A Lookback At Dussehra Of The 1950s

Dussehra festivities will be muted this year due to Covid. So here's a throwback to the pandemic-free celebrations in a newly independent India in the early '50s. 🎆

22/10/2020 9:12 AM
  • 27.7K
  • 11

    

8 comments

  • Swarnesh R.
    3 hours

    If you want to see the real Dasara need to visit Mysore by kings which started in 15 th century

  • Mujahid A.
    4 hours

    Are Sri Lankans aware of this?

  • Tanmoy C.
    7 hours

    This year has shown that mankind is a prisoner of it's own deeds! May Lord save us; may His blessings save the purpose for what we are.. 🙏

  • John N.
    9 hours

    Lol😂.....Our great ancestor Raavan (இராவாணன்) is evil ....hahah.... Raavanan is immortal fools you cannot kill him so sad that you try to kill him every year😂😂.....When you know that ramayana is written from the side of Ram and obivously it is one sided with lot of false content witten by aryans.....We tamils know the real history of Raaavanan ....PITY ON You😈😈Raavanan🙏.....The Great Tamil King🖤

  • Timeelen S.
    9 hours

    So sad, christmas will be mute too,

  • Bharath B.
    10 hours

    It's DASARA You Fucking Northie Bitch

  • Asim
    11 hours

    i wish our versity comes back.

  • Kibria A.
    11 hours

    https://youtu.be/hhGUeceZX8g

