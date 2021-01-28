back

A Lookback At Ganga Sagar Mela of 1960

This year, Covid-19 was a big worry for organisers of the Ganga Sagar Mela. Back in 1960, it was cholera. #TBT

28/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 16K
  • 7

Portraits

  1. 3:32

    The Centenarian Passionate About Village Education

  2. 1:50

    Himachal’s First Female Bus Driver

  3. 2:36

    From Engineering Student To A Daily Wager

  4. 1:40

    Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World

  5. 2:48

    PM Modi: The Fashionista

  6. 4:16

    They Were Quick To Defend Arnab Goswami But Not Me: Patricia Mukhim

6 comments

  • Neelimoy B.
    4 days

    The English language is called Angrezi

  • Shubhangini S.
    4 days

    My God!!!! Does your name pronunciation change in different language?? i suppose No!! it remains same. For God sake, please do some research first atleast about correct pronunciation. Its not 'Gangiiess' Its "Ganga" Speaking in English doesnt require to change correct name!!

  • Tabassum J.
    5 days

    very informative and information video nice 🙂

  • Archisman B.
    5 days

    dekho ganga sagar Mela 1960

  • Nitin T.
    5 days

    जय माँ गंगे हर हर गंगे जय गंगा मईया जय गंगा माँ

  • Nalinie R.
    5 days

    Jai Gangay Maa

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.