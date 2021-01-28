A Lookback At Ganga Sagar Mela of 1960

The Centenarian Passionate About Village Education
The English language is called Angrezi
My God!!!!
Does your name pronunciation change in different language??
i suppose No!!
it remains same. For God sake, please do some research first atleast about correct pronunciation.
Its not 'Gangiiess' Its "Ganga"
Speaking in English doesnt require to change correct name!!
very informative and information video nice 🙂
dekho ganga sagar Mela 1960
जय माँ गंगे
हर हर गंगे
जय गंगा मईया
जय गंगा माँ
Jai Gangay Maa
Neelimoy B.4 days
Shubhangini S.4 days
Tabassum J.5 days
Archisman B.5 days
Nitin T.5 days
Nalinie R.5 days
