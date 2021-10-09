back

A Love Story For The Ages

Rude stares, comments, hate... Nothing could stop Kshitiz and Shivangi from finding their bliss together.

09/10/2021 6:57 AM
  • 307K
  • 128

Portraits

  1. 2:12

    Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da

  2. 1:54

    Pakistani Husband’s Viral ‘Errand’ For Wife

  3. 3:02

    When An Indian Met An American Busker

  4. 1:41

    Girl’s Gucci Belt’s Price Shocks Mother

  5. 2:17

    Ramiz Raja On India's Influence On Pakistan Cricket

  6. 4:09

    Meet The 70-Year-Old Solo Traveller

107 comments

  • Sonika M.
    14 hours

    God bless both of them...

  • Goldie D.
    a day

    God bless them

  • Andrew R.
    a day

    I think love makes the world go round, we all need some love in our lives.....it makes us human and happy....Good on you both.....May you love and support each other!

  • Maya K.
    a day

    May Allah bless them Aameen SumAameen

  • Ratnesh R.
    2 days

    Salute 2 d girl fr accepting him...it needs courage and strong will power to accept ..the difference..

  • Vineet F.
    2 days

    This is what we call a True Love!!!

  • Upendra P.
    2 days

    Heads off to both of you. God always be with you and you are the mentor for lot of people to change their mindset.

  • Sunmoon B.
    2 days

    I have both hands but still single 🤭🤣

  • Seema M.
    2 days

    Beautiful💝

  • Ravi P.
    2 days

    Beautiful

  • Zainab T.
    2 days

    Nice. Bless them both.

  • Sheena J.
    2 days

    God bless you great

  • Chetan M.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Esther J.
    3 days

    Bhaad mein Gaya society. It's your lives, live it, dream it , fulfill it. NO ONE CAN COME BETWEEN YOU. To HELL with everyone who wants to be inquisitive. Many good wishes and prayers. THE BESTEST COUPLE ALWAYS !!!

  • Leena N.
    3 days

    💞

  • ArUu H.
    3 days

    This is wt true love is all about ❤️

  • Diana G.
    3 days

    Beautiful. God Bless.

  • Tasnim B.
    4 days

    apu

  • Priya K.
    4 days

    God bless both of you always

  • Sunita L.
    4 days

    Stay blessed ❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.