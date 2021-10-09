A Love Story For The Ages

Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da
Sonika M.14 hours
God bless both of them...
Goldie D.a day
God bless them
Andrew R.a day
I think love makes the world go round, we all need some love in our lives.....it makes us human and happy....Good on you both.....May you love and support each other!
Maya K.a day
May Allah bless them Aameen SumAameen
Ratnesh R.2 days
Salute 2 d girl fr accepting him...it needs courage and strong will power to accept ..the difference..
Vineet F.2 days
This is what we call a True Love!!!
Upendra P.2 days
Heads off to both of you. God always be with you and you are the mentor for lot of people to change their mindset.
Sunmoon B.2 days
I have both hands but still single 🤭🤣
Seema M.2 days
Beautiful💝
Ravi P.2 days
Beautiful
Zainab T.2 days
Nice. Bless them both.
Sheena J.2 days
God bless you great
Chetan M.3 days
❤️❤️❤️
Esther J.3 days
Bhaad mein Gaya society. It's your lives, live it, dream it , fulfill it. NO ONE CAN COME BETWEEN YOU. To HELL with everyone who wants to be inquisitive. Many good wishes and prayers. THE BESTEST COUPLE ALWAYS !!!
Leena N.3 days
💞
ArUu H.3 days
This is wt true love is all about ❤️
Diana G.3 days
Beautiful. God Bless.
Tasnim B.4 days
apu
Priya K.4 days
God bless both of you always
Sunita L.4 days
Stay blessed ❤️