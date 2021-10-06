back

A Lunch Invite For PM Modi

Here's how to get PM Modi to come home for a meal...

06/10/2021 5:17 PM
  • 221.4K
  • 480

Politics

434 comments

  • Kicius F.
    2 days

    Jeetegaa tho MODI ...HATERS keep CRYING like a Little DOGGY of PAPPU N SONIA 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👌

  • Deepak S.
    2 days

    Gharpe rehte hai,iska MATLAB according to modi is kuch nahi karte hai?

  • Tarique A.
    3 days

    National joker

  • Suresh J.
    3 days

    Is this special creation

  • Manoj S.
    3 days

    just another Gujju guy flirting with a woman named Babita

  • Salini C.
    3 days

    Can’t even pull off a PR with grace!

  • Sukhvinder S.
    4 days

    Our beloved cchhcha has n no of topics to talk on but other than the real issues of our country. Jai baba baketi chand

  • MD F.
    4 days

    BS Modi, full of rubbish!

  • Muhammad W.
    4 days

    Modi tum ho I'm the lady!!

  • Kasturi G.
    4 days

    Tu Adani K Yahan Kha le

  • Mohamed M.
    4 days

    Best con man ever born in india , best actor, best terrorist , murder , best fake , best liar... all in one man and only from india ... modi

  • Kamran S.
    4 days

    modi na shabir jor de, 😂

  • Anooj M.
    4 days

    Since when does modi host big boss, village version?

  • Amit N.
    4 days

    काजू की रोटी और मशरूम तो आप खा लेते हैं सर इसलिए हम तो आलू ही खा पाते हैं न सर

  • Md N.
    4 days

    Mr Modi you forget something we farmers issues you should talk with first then talk to this kind of paid people

  • Ayurdha S.
    4 days

    Jethalal kahan hai

  • Adil M.
    4 days

    Petrol price and gas price increased even today , one hell of a kind achha din ,🤌

  • Aloke S.
    5 days

    Fuck BJP , Fuck M.....

  • Kiran M.
    5 days

    I am surprised how much contents still you have in your pocket each day starts with fake positive contents with no material wow modiji wow

  • Saqlain M.
    5 days

    So much time to talk ,yet he never took a minute out of his stupid schedule and talk to farmers.. Hypocrisy!!



