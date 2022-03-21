back

A midnight jog brought him to the spotlight

19-year-old Pradeep Mehra runs 10 kms on Noida roads, preparing to join the Indian Army.

21/03/2022 5:27 PM
  • 284.6K
  • 324

287 comments

  • Ila M.
    2 days

    I greatly admire Pradeep. His determination to join the Indian Army is mind boggling. The Indian Army will be very privileged to have him. I wish him great success and hope that he will eventually become the chief of the Indian Army.

  • Bulbuli C.
    3 days

    🙏🏻

  • Sudhanshu M.
    3 days

    Love you bhai

  • Sarita L.
    4 days

    U have a wonderful heart' & soul. Ur EQ level is beyond the limits. This thing we won't find in books. Hard work always pay off. May the Almighty be always by ur side.

  • Geeta A.
    5 days

    Hard working boy....Bless u

  • Biswajit K.
    5 days

    God bless you ❤❤❤❤

  • Sailatha L.
    5 days

    HATS. OFF.

  • Siami H.
    5 days

    His looks is so humble. May God bless him

  • Manoj H.
    5 days

    Nice attitude of this young boy.... Best of luck beta.....

  • Binda C.
    5 days

    Good job

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    All the best young man, may your all the dreams come true , jaihind jai jawan jaikisan

  • Swati S.
    5 days

    So proud of dis boy... Salute his urge to join army

  • Dipankar S.
    5 days

    This is a real education all the best friend

  • Annpurna D.
    5 days

    God bless u son.. May all ur dreams come true n may u attain the epitome of success in army.. Army need dedicated souls like u.... All the best!!!

  • Sudeep L.
    5 days

    vanay manchay haru tai ekdum fit nai hudo raicha hai

  • Mesbahul A.
    5 days

    Dedication for his dream! If we need to achieve something then you need to work hard and also faces many kind of problems if we stop at this time then our mission will be dismiss or if you continue to work hard then , how much speed your it doesn't matter you will reach your goals one day insha'Allah! Love for this struggler ❤️ from Bangladesh 🇧🇩

  • Gùřjář J.
    5 days

    Jai Hind

  • Jitendra C.
    5 days

    Sir plzz make some videos on vacancy which is not completed yet,the examination of which was conducted in 2020 bt still we are waiting for our joining...we need your support plzz don't ignore my comment...

  • Sunny P.
    5 days

    I am all in tears 😭..But at the same time a great inspiration to young kids who want to do something..and a lesson to privileged kids who don’t appreciate what they have got and spoil their lives in doing vain things ..salute you jawan..You are a real Hero..🙏

  • Anita N.
    5 days

    God bless his dreams and always be with him

