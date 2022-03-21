A midnight jog brought him to the spotlight

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
Ila M.2 days
I greatly admire Pradeep. His determination to join the Indian Army is mind boggling. The Indian Army will be very privileged to have him. I wish him great success and hope that he will eventually become the chief of the Indian Army.
Bulbuli C.3 days
🙏🏻
Sudhanshu M.3 days
Love you bhai
Sarita L.4 days
U have a wonderful heart' & soul. Ur EQ level is beyond the limits. This thing we won't find in books. Hard work always pay off. May the Almighty be always by ur side.
Geeta A.5 days
Hard working boy....Bless u
Biswajit K.5 days
God bless you ❤❤❤❤
Sailatha L.5 days
HATS. OFF.
Siami H.5 days
His looks is so humble. May God bless him
Manoj H.5 days
Nice attitude of this young boy.... Best of luck beta.....
Binda C.5 days
Good job
Syed A.5 days
All the best young man, may your all the dreams come true , jaihind jai jawan jaikisan
Swati S.5 days
So proud of dis boy... Salute his urge to join army
Dipankar S.5 days
This is a real education all the best friend
Annpurna D.5 days
God bless u son.. May all ur dreams come true n may u attain the epitome of success in army.. Army need dedicated souls like u.... All the best!!!
Sudeep L.5 days
vanay manchay haru tai ekdum fit nai hudo raicha hai
Mesbahul A.5 days
Dedication for his dream! If we need to achieve something then you need to work hard and also faces many kind of problems if we stop at this time then our mission will be dismiss or if you continue to work hard then , how much speed your it doesn't matter you will reach your goals one day insha'Allah! Love for this struggler ❤️ from Bangladesh 🇧🇩
Gùřjář J.5 days
Jai Hind
Jitendra C.5 days
Sir plzz make some videos on vacancy which is not completed yet,the examination of which was conducted in 2020 bt still we are waiting for our joining...we need your support plzz don't ignore my comment...
Sunny P.5 days
I am all in tears 😭..But at the same time a great inspiration to young kids who want to do something..and a lesson to privileged kids who don’t appreciate what they have got and spoil their lives in doing vain things ..salute you jawan..You are a real Hero..🙏
Anita N.5 days
God bless his dreams and always be with him