A Mother, Her Child, And A Dangerous Misstep
It was a horrifying moment for a woman and her baby as they fell into an uncovered manhole. Here’s how they were rescued...
19/10/2021 4:12 PM
188 comments
Joel V.22/10/2021 19:05
Get off the phone when walking on the road.....it's that simple....especially if you have an infant in hand
Asra S.22/10/2021 13:15
Sense of Responsibility and accountability is a luxury in Indian subcontinent....🤓
Kush B.22/10/2021 10:29
Ye hai humara india waah india waah
J. M.22/10/2021 06:26
Phone me..baat koroge..bina dekhe chalne ka natija..
Supriya K.22/10/2021 06:23
For india roads magnificent glass were compulsory 😜
Donbert K.22/10/2021 04:53
Watch ur steps
Qaiser H.22/10/2021 01:21
Because Indian and pakistani government only busy in how to fight with each other gives their citizens rights no of their businesses. Shame on the government who cant give their citizens rights. Daman on ur Defense Badgad
Mian H.21/10/2021 15:34
She have as equal mistake as much authorities…. Walking in street with kids and phone and no idea whats in front of her…. Blind
Sushant K.21/10/2021 14:04
kya kiya h
Isla M.21/10/2021 13:22
To hyal sy chlna chahey na
Mahmud M.21/10/2021 10:49
আল্লাহ তাকে হেফাজতকরূন আমিন
Nagarajan C.21/10/2021 09:58
India full of manholes never 👎 closed so be careful while travelling in that country
Hafiz F.21/10/2021 08:53
Very bad
Meezu G.21/10/2021 08:38
india is a developing nation
Sandeep K.21/10/2021 07:39
Oh my god I really hope they are fine !!
Tiffery C.21/10/2021 03:58
I accept the woman was on phone but what about the big manhole? ... Idiot
Roslind V.21/10/2021 01:11
Terriblr
Sharon F.20/10/2021 22:10
My heart skipped a beat when I saw them fall... Thank god they were both ok and safe and bless the people that came to their rescue.
Naazi S.20/10/2021 20:41
Allah ka shukr
Abdulalim R.20/10/2021 20:36
Where is Modi ji ??? 🤔🤔🤔