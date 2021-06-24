back
A Mother Waits For A Daughter In Prison
As a child, she was polite, obedient and loved her mother. But five years ago, she left her family and country to join the Islamic State. Her mother is still waiting to see her again...
24/06/2021 4:01 PMupdated: 24/06/2021 4:04 PM
169 comments
Praveen N.2 hours
I don't understand what we're they expecting in return after they left India to fight for Isis.. She should be to radicalized now and will be huge security risk for India.. Let her stay in Afghanistan as bride to Isis fighters
Jinso M.2 hours
Grand child is innocent....... Bring her here, let her be in her grandma's house, ..... But not the terrorist daughter..... She belong in hell.....
Philip P.3 hours
Her mother can go to syria and see her lol
Danish J.4 hours
Leaving country to join ISIS hahaha I think you should shoot your entire interior and foreign office and RAW how in competent your are worlds biggest Assholes. Lamo don't lobby to ban me it's not FATF and I am a Pakistani not Pakistan. Hahaha
Muntaha K.4 hours
New political chapter
Farzana H.5 hours
, is not organization of Islam #ISIS, created by US & Israel to destroyed the image of Islam #ISIS,Founder Abubakar Al Bagdadi his real name is Eliot Simon his nationality is Israel #ISIS,true meaning is Israel Secret intelligent Service Islamic State of Iraq & Syria is only a umbrella's difinition, for that meaning they can recruited more Muslims but ISIS had no good plan for the Muslim countries,their AIM is to devide the faith of Muslims & to destroy the live's & properties of Muslims
Ravi S.5 hours
Love jihad is reality 😳 Indian Government should consider love jihad as a serious matter of internal security.
Vineet N.5 hours
As a child every one is polite, obedient and loved by mother.. So kya kare ISIS join kar le..
Mandar A.5 hours
If this is not Love Jihad then I am not sure what is.
Sahaj C.6 hours
Do not bring these sick people back
ΛογαναθανΛογαναθαν Ρ.6 hours
Her life is a lesson for others.The govt.is right in not permitting her in.She knowingly, wantedly,voluntarily joined the evil forces.she is reaping what she had sewn.By high lighting her 'tragic' story trying to one bad ass as good.the indian govt.should ban media like Brut India who always project the indian govt on bad light.
Jasmin J.6 hours
No country will allow this people to come back. What happened in future???🥺🥺🥺 Sad cant b help.
Saikiran A.6 hours
I didn't feel sad at all after seeing this video..she choosed a wrong path...and she is been punished for that..its normal rules r meant to same for everyone..jai hind
Wasim W.6 hours
No sympathy for her daughter. She chose path of terrorism and now must bear the consequences
Prathamesh P.7 hours
Surprisingly they go from one major state and also such videos try to gather people's sentiments by showing the emotional side to pressurize government. She never expected her when she went or was caught by US. Now she wants her. Something to think upon.
Amosana T.7 hours
Religion is a business like buying n selling a product. Instead be a humans being n do what we can for the society n ur family. If u don't like what I said than [email protected]# urself.
Amlan J.7 hours
We Indian don't need such kind of terrorists family members in india. Go to hell where she deserves and already have it
Rijo J.7 hours
She went for caliphite not for freedom fight in homeland…..
Engba M.8 hours
Her husband looks terrifying...
Ca R.8 hours
U ask for it...... sometimes u have to pay for your consequences.So girls next time pls b aware.😗