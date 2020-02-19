The Cabbie Who Drove An Anti-CAA Man To The Cops
The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent
A Murder Convict Who Became A Doctor
The Indian Doctor Helping China Fight Coronavirus
The Man Who Faced Fear & Loathing In Mumbai Cab
Kerala Filth Shocks Foreign Tourist
Okay i will have to kill some so that i can became an IAS officer and become famous like this any recommendation for a victim anyone
What the heck 🤬🤬🤬... are you serious...???
Motivational 🤣
Des mera rangrez ye babu
Ghat ghat yahan ghatta jaadu
Well every saint had a history, every thief has a future.. But y become thief in the first place?
1997+2=2002.....😐😐😐
So now you started glorifying murders ....great job BRUT
Bastard life time ban should be put on him. Murderer like him should never be allowed to practice medicine.
Released for good conduct!!!!! Are you serious!!! They murdered an innocent man, they took his life for their own lust. This can not be a motivational story, this is a scary story
While Patil spent his time in prison on his medical education, journalist and writer Jigna Vora penned a book on her time behind bars in the Byculla Jail:
A stupid story... A murder is a murder no justification
Let out early from a life sentence for murder??
Omg they did time of 14 years only for murder ???! After getting a life sentence! Now they live happy ever after . That’s India for you release the murderers and cage the Kashmir’s 🤪🤪🤪
Its terrible, how dare u kill someone and pretend to be happy??dont sleep coz she will find another stupid man
Haha..and they screwed each other happily ever after.
lol... Truly an Indian love story...
Joined MBBS in 1997 but after two years in 2002.. Huh?? You need to do a course in basic mathematics now. Best of luck.👍
Heera Nilesh
The point here is not the Intimidations which caused murder and conviction but how to take devastated life forward...
Rabiya Khan divorce is not so easy to get in life Threatening conservative Societies.
They got Punishment for violation of Law.
lol, the music looks like motivational *** ! Remove this
Horrible she could have divorced her husband..pls don't give stories like this
22 comments
David W.21 hours
Okay i will have to kill some so that i can became an IAS officer and become famous like this any recommendation for a victim anyone
Jeet S.a day
What the heck 🤬🤬🤬... are you serious...???
Shubham S.2 days
Motivational 🤣
Shubham S.2 days
Des mera rangrez ye babu Ghat ghat yahan ghatta jaadu
Chitra P.2 days
Well every saint had a history, every thief has a future.. But y become thief in the first place?
Tapas R.3 days
1997+2=2002.....😐😐😐
Vicky K.3 days
So now you started glorifying murders ....great job BRUT
Junaid H.3 days
Bastard life time ban should be put on him. Murderer like him should never be allowed to practice medicine.
Devashish D.3 days
Released for good conduct!!!!! Are you serious!!! They murdered an innocent man, they took his life for their own lust. This can not be a motivational story, this is a scary story
Brut India5 days
While Patil spent his time in prison on his medical education, journalist and writer Jigna Vora penned a book on her time behind bars in the Byculla Jail:
Rohini B.5 days
A stupid story... A murder is a murder no justification
Michelle P.6 days
Let out early from a life sentence for murder??
Lakshmi N.6 days
Omg they did time of 14 years only for murder ???! After getting a life sentence! Now they live happy ever after . That’s India for you release the murderers and cage the Kashmir’s 🤪🤪🤪
Kseniia M.6 days
Its terrible, how dare u kill someone and pretend to be happy??dont sleep coz she will find another stupid man
Sumay S.6 days
Haha..and they screwed each other happily ever after.
Sadeeq U.6 days
lol... Truly an Indian love story...
Gaurav A.6 days
Joined MBBS in 1997 but after two years in 2002.. Huh?? You need to do a course in basic mathematics now. Best of luck.👍
Balram K.6 days
Heera Nilesh The point here is not the Intimidations which caused murder and conviction but how to take devastated life forward... Rabiya Khan divorce is not so easy to get in life Threatening conservative Societies. They got Punishment for violation of Law.
Uma S.6 days
lol, the music looks like motivational *** ! Remove this
Rabiya K.6 days
Horrible she could have divorced her husband..pls don't give stories like this