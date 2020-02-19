back

A Murder Convict Who Became A Doctor

Not very long ago, this doctor was in jail for murder. This intriguing story of love, crime and redemption comes from Bengaluru.

02/19/2020 1:50 PMupdated: 02/19/2020 2:03 PM
22 comments

  • David W.
    21 hours

    Okay i will have to kill some so that i can became an IAS officer and become famous like this any recommendation for a victim anyone

  • Jeet S.
    a day

    What the heck 🤬🤬🤬... are you serious...???

  • Shubham S.
    2 days

    Motivational 🤣

  • Shubham S.
    2 days

    Des mera rangrez ye babu Ghat ghat yahan ghatta jaadu

  • Chitra P.
    2 days

    Well every saint had a history, every thief has a future.. But y become thief in the first place?

  • Tapas R.
    3 days

    1997+2=2002.....😐😐😐

  • Vicky K.
    3 days

    So now you started glorifying murders ....great job BRUT

  • Junaid H.
    3 days

    Bastard life time ban should be put on him. Murderer like him should never be allowed to practice medicine.

  • Devashish D.
    3 days

    Released for good conduct!!!!! Are you serious!!! They murdered an innocent man, they took his life for their own lust. This can not be a motivational story, this is a scary story

  • Brut India
    5 days

    While Patil spent his time in prison on his medical education, journalist and writer Jigna Vora penned a book on her time behind bars in the Byculla Jail:

  • Rohini B.
    5 days

    A stupid story... A murder is a murder no justification

  • Michelle P.
    6 days

    Let out early from a life sentence for murder??

  • Lakshmi N.
    6 days

    Omg they did time of 14 years only for murder ???! After getting a life sentence! Now they live happy ever after . That’s India for you release the murderers and cage the Kashmir’s 🤪🤪🤪

  • Kseniia M.
    6 days

    Its terrible, how dare u kill someone and pretend to be happy??dont sleep coz she will find another stupid man

  • Sumay S.
    6 days

    Haha..and they screwed each other happily ever after.

  • Sadeeq U.
    6 days

    lol... Truly an Indian love story...

  • Gaurav A.
    6 days

    Joined MBBS in 1997 but after two years in 2002.. Huh?? You need to do a course in basic mathematics now. Best of luck.👍

  • Balram K.
    6 days

    Heera Nilesh The point here is not the Intimidations which caused murder and conviction but how to take devastated life forward... Rabiya Khan divorce is not so easy to get in life Threatening conservative Societies. They got Punishment for violation of Law.

  • Uma S.
    6 days

    lol, the music looks like motivational *** ! Remove this

  • Rabiya K.
    6 days

    Horrible she could have divorced her husband..pls don't give stories like this