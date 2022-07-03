A murder that exposed mafia wars in Bengal
This story is about crime, politics, gang wars, corruption and the thread that holds them together...money. And the story starts with a murder of a local politician in West Bengal.
You will like also
New mom on the need for paid family leave
"I would cry like that every single day for 10 weeks." To save up maternity leave days for when her daughter would be out of the hospital, this mom went back to work 12 days after prematurely giving birth. Here's her message about paid family leave in America ...
5 WTF claims about reproductive health
"I trust women to control the intake of semen." Five times conservative politicians got reproductive health very, very wrong.
Would men take a male birth control?
"That would destroy life for me." Would men take a birth control pill if it meant having the same side effects as women? Here's what they said.
Ukraine and Russia hold large prisoner swap
This is the largest prisoner swap since #Russia invaded #Ukraine with 144 reportedly exchanged from both sides. #news #fyp
Amtrak train derailed
An #Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a truck and derailed. There are reports of multiple injuries. #news #fyp
US Rep. calls Roe decision a 'victory for white life'
Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill) is facing a primary election on June 28th. A spokesperson for her campaign said she misspoke. #election #Illinois #politics #news #fyp
Companies that donated to anti-abortion politicians
These well-known companies have made donations to politicians who had a hand in the “trigger law” abortion bans. #abortion #news #fyp
AOC addresses abortion rights rally
"I was raped while I was living here in New York City." Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez opened up about her personal experience at an abortion rights rally ...
AOC on the overturning of Roe v. Wade: "Who does this protect?"
"We stay, we fight, we push." After SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had this message for her colleagues from across the aisle …
"The hypocrisy is raging." Nancy Pelosi on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Nancy Pelosi called the SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade a "slap in the face to women."
Why Rudy Giuliani's recent erratic behavior is no surprise
Turns out, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani has a history of riling up crowds, long before the January 6 Capitol attack. The new film "Rudy! A Documusical" explores an eerily similar instances in his past ... #tribeca2022