A Pune Cafe Run By The Specially-Abled

This one-of-a-kind restaurant in Pune will leave you with more than a happy tummy...

26/03/2021 5:27 AM
  • 411.8K
  • 318

235 comments

  • Amol D.
    17 hours

    gr8 work

  • Divya K.
    21 hours

    try this place

  • Syeda A.
    a day

    Wow 👌👌👌

  • Deepti M.
    a day

    Amazing initiative 👏👏

  • Sumit K.
    a day

    https://www.google.com/search?q=terrasinne&rlz=1CDGOYI_enIN898IN899&oq=terrasinne&aqs=chrome..69i57j0i10l3j46i10i175i199j69i60.9148j1j4&hl=en-GB&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#

  • Geetika T.
    a day

    Very Nice....

  • Swati C.
    2 days

    Great idea. 👍👍

  • Mahi N.
    2 days

    The name of the restaurant is Terrasinne.

  • Sonal S.
    2 days

    there is one in delhi too with the name Echo

  • Amit D.
    2 days

    Very nice

  • Anju S.
    2 days

    Great 👍

  • Nayyar K.
    3 days

    Well done for being innovative & inclusive 👏🏻👏🏻

  • Urmila P.
    3 days

    सराहनीय प्रयास

  • Abhishek P.
    3 days

    u hv been here?

  • Sonal P.
    3 days

    # .. Amazing would lyk to visit it some day

  • Ajmal S.
    3 days

    Gold

  • Mamta V.
    3 days

    Add do gi

  • Neelam P.
    3 days

    We have two such resturants in Varanasi Cafebiility

  • Sachin A.
    3 days

    If you require country chicken then we can supply.

  • Sweeti G.
    4 days

    Amazing

