A Sarpanch With Grit
Kankuben works tirelessly as the sarpanch of Kukma panchayat, Gujarat. The hurdles she faced as a Dalit and as a woman have only made her more determined to make her panchayat a better place for all.
06/12/2020 4:27 PM
25 comments
Rahul L.07/12/2020 11:44
This is d reason our govt doesn't invest in education, bcoz then they won't b able to rule us. If all get education there will be no casteism n all will b equal.
Umi R.07/12/2020 11:19
Congratulations
Sharda S.07/12/2020 10:36
Even in this 21st century ppl mindsets are too backward to understand, Sometimes I failed to understand is this hypocrisy or double standards??? This is nothing but great hypocrisy and a blind selfish belief that carrying by these fools just for their Hollow greatness, if there are any dissemination then it's into your petty minds... Grow ups folks...
Rohit R.07/12/2020 09:12
As she is sarpanch now, and quite stable that could easily make both ends meet. will she or her family now reject the reservation quota in gov job ??
Mandali L.07/12/2020 08:56
I dont know how much has changed in Gujarat....especially Saurashtra and Kutch...
Annie A.07/12/2020 08:24
God bless you Maam! You make all of us proud !
Sunita C.07/12/2020 06:00
I love you Ben
Harsh R.07/12/2020 05:13
Reservation is a medicine for caste discrimination. Demolish caste system, reservation will automatically end.
Kranthi K.07/12/2020 04:56
Congratulations to her fighting Spirit and Congratulations for doing such a fabulous Job 👏👏. We need more People like her and when God doesn't discriminate any one based caste or Profession what hell with society which has to change. More People like her will definitely bring more revolutionary Changes.
Rajeev K.07/12/2020 04:31
Those andhbhakt who spread watsapp forward that person caste is depend on its deed not by his birth get silenced on these cases when dalits and tribals convert to other religion in order to save themselves from this unchaste caste sytem these shit head bhakt troll them as a rice chritsian
Amita B.07/12/2020 03:11
... congrats for your good jesture and spirits ...time has changed lots..with that we should change our views on this class dicrimination .. religion and caste made by men for their own motives..
Chandra S.07/12/2020 02:42
Respects 🙏 Mam such a sophisticated approach, towards society, Idiots of the century every one Equal in the eye God , these so called idiots will Rot in Hell degrading others
Fahad H.07/12/2020 02:19
Vijay Verma mubarak ho
Babu S.07/12/2020 01:42
Nice day to day life Nice 👌 Beautiful
Pamela L.06/12/2020 23:52
Omg still discrimination wake up Indians this is 2020 change your ways of thinking. Show your intelligence not ignorance
Hervé F.06/12/2020 23:13
Congratulations to this strong woman 👍🏾
Raj S.06/12/2020 19:11
The priest who refused to say prayers has nothing to do with god because he tried to please humans when he should be pleasing god.
Raj S.06/12/2020 19:04
Caste system is a human creation. Caste system is ungodly because there is no caste system in heaven.
Suresh N.06/12/2020 18:19
Kudos...
Preethi D.06/12/2020 17:44
capable person not cast ..that is the way to go...