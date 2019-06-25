back
A Shocking Number of Indians Die While in Custody
Sanjiv Bhatt, a former police officer who accused Narendra Modi of being complicit in the 2002 Gujarat riots, was sentenced to life imprisonment for a 1990 custodial death case. But the verdict appears to be a puzzling exception to the phenomenon of custodial deaths.
06/22/2019 4:59 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:10 AM
44 comments
Sunaknfak C.06/25/2019 07:02
Indian police is cruel and is not able to work like police at all.
Tcgeetha G.06/23/2019 13:38
Who ever caught by police is not a Criminal.He paid for his deeds
Ahamadi A.06/23/2019 07:32
Very true
Ravinder K.06/23/2019 05:17
Really! Congress bootlickers are feeling the heat. It is for the first time in the history of India that real law breakers are put behind bars, otherwise the jails were meant for petty thieves who could not manage hefty law charges
Ramesh G.06/23/2019 04:24
Sanjeev bhat was a perfect congress man. They fried their level best to fix narendra modi,even their foreign deplomacy was around modi, thing to defame him globaly, influncing u s not to issue him visa.that they cold not do.sanjeev bhat was chidambrams pet.did all odds on chidas instructions. Pleasing a dirty boss and harming the nation must meet the dirty fath.this should be a lession to all chamchas.
Awesom S.06/23/2019 02:39
Inme se maximum criminal bhi to the or criminal ko jail m rakhte nhi h marte h
Gaurav S.06/23/2019 01:13
What a human right of brut😂😂😂😂for certified criminal
Rehan S.06/22/2019 20:34
Honourable cop book for life imprisonments for controlling riots and whereas rioters are now Homeminister @ blind law
Syed A.06/22/2019 19:52
Democracy no more on the ground. Its only on Government paid media and its propaganda articles. The fact is more worse then this brut report.
Kanzy G.06/22/2019 19:24
India, a country that turns their terrorist into a PM while pointing fingers at their neighbors
Khuram T.06/22/2019 15:55
U can wake a people who are asleep not a people who pretend to be asleep.
Koushik R.06/22/2019 13:38
this page makes very vague videos, when such custodial deaths happened. this is seriously yellow journalism, nothing else and more than that, it is to show some state had more custodial deaths,
Abrar C.06/22/2019 12:27
Just sad to see
Akshay C.06/22/2019 10:54
Nice
ओम प.06/22/2019 10:31
U too BRUTus!!
Aabhishek D.06/22/2019 10:18
...BRUT pls hire some good lawyers to fight his case in SC...hate for Modi make ppl hate judiciary also which by large has been independent n if at all still relic of Congis ecosystem...so blame congis for this...rofl...
Nazim S.06/22/2019 09:43
Indian and its citizens is treated like animals by its selected Government, need changes and third option.
Mridul R.06/22/2019 09:10
BRUT = Official Congress page
Mary S.06/22/2019 08:46
Not fair
Catherine G.06/22/2019 08:36
It is totally unfair.