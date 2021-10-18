back
A Slap Outside The Police Station
They came to file a police complaint over a minor's rape and murder. Then one of them was slapped by a senior police officer...
18/10/2021 5:57 PM
47 comments
Ritesh K.22/10/2021 17:18
So disgusting horrible movement..
Hemant S.22/10/2021 17:17
Beti bachao beti padao….rape ho jaye to police ke paas mat jao…😔
Abdul A.22/10/2021 06:33
GundaRaj
Amit K.21/10/2021 19:56
So rude, This couldn't be like this. Some police officers are arrogant with Peoples and authority must take action against these types of cop to set a examples
Jayessh B.21/10/2021 17:44
He doesn't deserve to be in the job. What is the difference between him and any thug. Unfortunately he will never be removed from service
Kamala B.20/10/2021 21:06
Brut Indian Post Respected Sir, Some time the post from Brut India Show that which you all don't study or understand but you run Brut India First off all the post shown on facebook has no meaning Only corruption off police any post When post should be directed to court law are very important to each and every citizen of india Single crime should be punish in a manner off unbelive I have heard if other country Where a single mister WHOLE FAMILY IS PRISON FOR EXAMPLE FATHER FAMILY GRAND FATHER FAMILY OR 2 STEP CRIME DONE BY ANY CITIZEN SHOULD BE HANGED.
Sachin S.20/10/2021 03:58
Evey place in India police will show off more beat the people's and should they very badly Really they r son bitches. They use this works more fucking police dono how they trained bfr joining the department
Sachin S.20/10/2021 03:57
In india should make a rule if police hit citizens of india they should hv a punish for police they should dismiss immediately r put him jail for 6months
Gaarabemo E.20/10/2021 03:51
M sure it's in UP
Aman P.19/10/2021 14:49
most inhuman uncultured uncivilised
Rajvir S.19/10/2021 13:07
Modi hai mumkin hai
Evlyen T.19/10/2021 09:43
Women ,children and the weak need protection, unfortunately they become soft targets always, always even from their very own affluent gender,insensitive and glorious oblivious to the simple fact that rape is rape
Pavitra P.19/10/2021 08:56
Shame
Sjr L.19/10/2021 07:28
Almost 70% of Police don't do their jobs. They just eat extra money.. That's the reason all police officer have big stomach
Laxmi F.19/10/2021 06:45
Do you have to be a jungli to be an Indian policeman?
Seia H.19/10/2021 06:33
It's UP yet again
Aslam Q.19/10/2021 06:17
UP : "The foul smell of INDIA"
Ratna G.19/10/2021 05:41
We Demand Safety Of Bangladeshi Hindus. ✊ 🙏
Sathish C.19/10/2021 04:14
Brut India . according to the population it depends in india you can calculate Kerala and andhra and telangana 1st you wakeup later you can wakeup others